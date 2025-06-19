SpaceX rocket explodes into huge fireball before launch as Elon Musk faces fresh setback

A huge fireball shot into the air. Picture: NASA

By Henry Moore

A SpaceX rocket has exploded on launch, sending a huge fireball into the air, marking the latest setback for Elon Musk’s interstellar company.

Starship 36 was set to take part in its 10th test flight from SpaceX’s site in southern Texas when it exploded into a ball of flames late on Wednesday.

The company, owned by hard-right billionaire Elon Musk, described the incident as a "major anomaly".

SpaceX added: "A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for.

It marks the latest in a string of failed launches. Picture: NASA

"Our Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials.

"There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area while safing operations continue."

This is just the latest in a slew of failed launch attempts by SpaceX, which claims it will one day take humanity to Mars.

Last month, a rocket launched from the same test base spiralled out of control before crashing into the ground.

Following what appeared to be a successful launch, fuel leaks were blamed for the catastrophic failure, with the rocket seen to break-up upon re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

"Our chances of making it all the way down to the Indian Ocean are pretty slim," a SpaceX commentator was heard to remark during the livestream.

It comes amid Elon Musk's ambition to “make life multi-planetary” - with the tech billionaire cancelling a proposed speech following the failure.

As the rocket was seen to break up upon re-entry, SpaceX announced the Starship had undergone a “rapid unscheduled disassembly”.

With Musk watching on, the tech tycoon was seen to wear a t-shirt which read: “Occupy Mars”.

The highly-publicised launch was set to act as a springboard for Musk's interplanetary plans, with the tycoon preparing to publicly set out his vision for the eventual colonisation of Mars.