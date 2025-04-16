Is Spotify down? Music app suffers major outage as firm investigates issues

Spotify has confirmed it has major issues amid outage. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Spotify has been hit by a service outage which has left many users unable to stream music or use the firm's app. Here's what happened and when it's likely to be back up working again.

The company said in a statement posted to X that it was "aware of some issues" and that it was "checking them out".

Many Spotify users have reported being unable to play audio not already downloaded to their music library, with others saying the platform's app was slow or unresponsive.

Spotify has not confirmed the cause of the issue.

According to service status website Downdetector, problems with the music streaming service began at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon, and more than 20,000 reports had been logged by the monitoring site from users flagging issues.

Spotify users suffered usage issues from around 2pm UK time. Picture: Getty

Why is Spotify not working?

At the moment, the company is investigating the cause of the outage on Wednesday afternoon which has seen thousands of customers presented with the "something went wrong" message or "try again".

The problem is believed to be happening globally and comes just a week after another outage experienced by the tech company.

When will Spotify be back up and fixed?

Customers first experienced issues from around 2pm UK time and they are yet to deliver a time frame on when the popular music app will be back up and working.

Due to the popularity off the app and the huge force behind it, it's not expected to last long.