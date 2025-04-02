Amazon makes last-minute bid to buy TikTok as deadline looms

By Henry Moore

Amazon has made a last-ditch bid to buy TikTok, according to a White House Official, just days ahead of an April 5 deadline for the video-sharing app to find a non-Chinese owner or face being banned in the US.

TikTok was due to be banned in the United States in January, but this was delayed until April 5 after Donald Trump entered the White House.

Amazon declined to comment on reports of a bid, while TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance is yet to confirm or deny the report.

US tech and delivery giant Amazon is just the latest name to throw its hat into the ring to take control of the monumentally popular TikTok.

Last month, President Trump confirmed at least four different groups have attempted to purchase the Chinese-owned app, but did not name the bidders.

US venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is currently in talks to buy out TikTok’s Chinese investors, according to the Financial Times.

In what is perhaps a less serious move, YouTube sensation MrBeast has also offered to buy the app if it means preventing a ban.

Amazon, owned by the world’s richest man Jeff Bezos, reportedly sent a letter to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to express its last-minute interest.

However, the White House is not viewing the approach as serious and those close to the deal to not believe Amazon will ultimately take control of TikTok.

In January, the Supreme Court decided to uphold a ban on the popular video-sharing app, which has over 170 million users in the country.

The court ruled the "dangers" the app poses to national security override questions over free speech.

US officials and lawmakers had accused TikTok's owner ByteDance of being linked to the Chinese government, but the firm denies this.

A statement shared by the Supreme Court at the time read: "There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community.

"But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary.

"For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the challenged provisions do not violate petitioners’ First Amendment rights.

"The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is affirmed. It is so ordered.”

TikTok and ByteDance have filed several legal challenges against the law, stating that it threatens American free speech protections, with minimal success.