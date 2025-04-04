Trump grants TikTok another extension, avoiding US ban, as he says deal to sell app is 'very close'

4 April 2025, 19:37

TikTok is set to be banned in the United States later this week unless a buyer emerges. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has confirmed he will grant TikTok an additional 75 days to find a new owner, preventing the social media app from going dark in the United States.

The popular video-sharing app was due to be banned in the US tomorrow after the country’s Supreme Court demanded it be purchased by a non-Chinese company.

The app is currently owned by ByteDance, which has been accused of having links to the Chinese Communist Party, an allegation it denies.

Taking to TruthSocial on Friday, Trump said: “My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress.

“The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days.”

Read more: Nintendo delays pre-orders for new Switch 2 gaming console amid Trump tariffs

US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again"
US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again". Picture: Getty

Under a bipartisan bill passed last year and signed by former president Joe Biden, ByteDance must sell TikTok to a non-Chinese company within the next 75 days or face being permanently banned from the Apple and Google app stores.

Earlier this week, it emerged US tech giant Amazon had launched a last-minute bid to buy TikTok in the US.

Amazon declined to comment on reports of a bid, while TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance is yet to confirm or deny the report.

US tech and delivery giant Amazon is just the latest name to throw its hat into the ring to take control of the monumentally popular TikTok.

Last month, President Trump confirmed at least four different groups have attempted to purchase the Chinese-owned app, but did not name the bidders.

US venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is currently in talks to buy out TikTok’s Chinese investors, according to the Financial Times.

In what is perhaps a less serious move, YouTube sensation MrBeast has also offered to buy the app if it means preventing a ban.

Amazon, owned by the world’s richest man Jeff Bezos, reportedly sent a letter to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to express its last-minute interest.

However, the White House is not viewing the approach as serious and those close to the deal to not believe Amazon will ultimately take control of TikTok.

