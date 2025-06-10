Uber to launch self-driving taxis in London next spring

10 June 2025, 13:26

A self-driving Uber equipped with cameras and sensors drives the streets of Washington, DC
A self-driving Uber equipped with cameras and sensors drives the streets of Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Uber has announced it will launch self-driving taxis in London from spring next year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ride-hailing app firm will operate services in partnership with an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up named Wayve.

This has been enabled by the Government’s decision to bring forward trials of self-driving commercial taxis and “bus-like services” in England to next spring.

They were previously expected to begin when the Automated Vehicles Act becomes law from the second half of 2027.

Read more: All the stations the Eurostar will serve from UK under new plans

Read more: M&S resumes online orders following £300m cyber attack

Uber’s services will initially have a human in the driver’s seat who can take over control of the vehicle in an emergency, but the trials will eventually transition to being fully driverless.

The company’s existing trials of self-driving taxis are generally in US locations which have much simpler road layouts than London.

Uber chief operating officer Andrew Macdonald described the English capital’s roads as “one of the world’s busiest and most complex urban environments”.

He added: “Our vision is to make autonomy a safe and reliable option for riders everywhere, and this trial in London brings that future closer to reality.”

Wayve co-founder Alex Kendall said the trial is “a defining moment for UK autonomy” and “brings us closer to bringing safe and intelligent driving to everyday rides across the UK and beyond”.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “The future of transport is arriving.

“Self-driving cars could bring jobs, investment, and the opportunity for the UK to be among the world-leaders in new technology.

“With road safety at the heart of our pilots and legislation, we continue to take bold steps to create jobs, back British industry and drive innovation.”

The sale and use of self-driving private cars will only be permitted when the Automated Vehicles Act becomes law.

This legislation will require self-driving vehicles to achieve a level of safety at least as high as “competent and careful human drivers”, the DfT said.

It is hoped the vehicles will reduce road deaths and injuries as their systems will be designed to have faster reaction times than humans, and will not become distracted or tired.

The development of automated vehicle technology could create 38,000 jobs in the UK and add £42 billion to the economy by 2035, according to the DfT.

The UK’s first autonomous bus service was cancelled in February because of a lack of passengers.

Stagecoach began operating self-driving buses on a 14-mile route between Fife and Edinburgh via the Forth Road Bridge in May 2023.

The vehicles still required two members of staff on board, consisting of a safety driver who could take control of the vehicle and a “captain” to sell tickets and provide customer service.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

A primary school teacher looking stressed next to piles of classroom books

Pupils could gain more face-to-face time with teachers under AI plans

Social media app icons displayed on an Apple iPhone

Social media giants can ‘get on’ and tackle fraud cases, says City watchdog

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle

Investments in UK tech sector will create hundreds of jobs, says Government

Rachel Reeves, left, wearing a lab coat and putting on some disposable gloves with Peter Kyle, both standing next to a microscope

Rachel Reeves to announce £86bn for science and technology in spending review

View of the Alphawave Semi logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen

Alphawave agrees £1.8bn takeover by America’s Qualcomm

The TikTok logo displayed on a phone

TikTok creating more than 500 new British jobs as UK users top 30 million

Starmer visit to London Tech Week conference

Sir Keir Starmer vows to overcome sceptical public on ‘harnessing power’ of AI

A sign for the Post Office

More than £1 billion paid to those wronged by Horizon scandal, Government says

One in three employers believe AI will boost productivity

‘Significant challenges’ in use of AI within UK screen sector

Students use laptop computers to study in class

AI skills drive in schools to ‘put power in hands of next generation’ – Starmer

Australia will ban social media for under-16s.

Children could face 'two-hour social media limit' under new Government proposal

Peter Kyle

Minister says AI ‘does lie’ but defends Government amid copyright row

Ian Russell

Molly Russell’s father urges PM to act over online harms as ‘app cap’ considered

The Baden municipality of Schutterwald near Offenburg in Germany was ravaged by a plague of the ants in March

Foul-smelling ants that form supercolonies wreak havoc across Europe - with fears they could invade UK

Judges have warned against the use of deepfakes

Use of AI-generated fake cases in court could lead to sanctions, judges warn

People at NatWest cash points

NatWest fixes issues which left customers unable to use mobile app

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

A child using a laptop computer

Ban AI ‘nudification’ apps enabling sexual abuse, Children’s Commissioner says

A human hand reaches out to touch a robotic one, in a likely allusion to Michelangelo's painting The Creation of Adam, as seen at the Sistine Chapel

More than one in four workers worried about AI – study

NHS App

NHS app has helped to save 1.5 million appointments from cancellation

Geysers and boardwalks in the Yellowstone National Park

Scientists discover 'breathing' magma cap under Yelllowstone - that stops the supervolcano from erupting
A Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street in London

M&S pauses all online orders after cyber attack

Five iPhones in a row

Apple to move production of US iPhones from China to India over tariffs – report

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The jackpot will be an estimated £208 million and would be the largest prize the UK has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said

Biggest ever UK lottery prize of £208m up for grabs - making winner richer than Dua Lipa and Harry Kane
More stations could be added to the Eurostar roster from the 2030s

All the stations the Eurostar will serve from UK under plans

The disruption followed a protest in the Clonavon Terrace part of the town, which was the area in which a serious sexual assault on a girl occurred over the weekend.

Houses set on fire and missiles thrown at police in Northern Ireland following protest over alleged sexual assault
London, UK. 21st May, 2025. People walk past the Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street as the company says that it will lose an estimated 300 million pounds in profits from the recent cyber attack.

M&S resumes online orders following £300m cyber attack

lawyers

Legal aid lawyers face 'chaos' following cyber attack - as some left 'in tears' and having 'sleepless nights'
The NHS needs one million regular blood donors to maintain its blood supply, officials have said.

'I felt betrayed': Victims of infected blood scandal to get access to new NHS psychological support service

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News