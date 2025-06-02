UK airspace shake-up could slash journey times and cut flight delays for millions of passengers

2 June 2025, 07:27

Majestic British Airways Airbus A380 taking off from London Heathrow at sunset, amazing colors
Majestic British Airways Airbus A380 taking off from London Heathrow at sunset, amazing colors. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Holidaymakers could see journey times slashed and fewer delays in a major shake-up of flight paths ahead of the opening of a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

UK flightpaths have remained unchanged since the 1950s - when there were around 200,000 flights per year.

With 2.7million planes taking off in 2024, congestion issues have emerged often forcing pilots to circle around in the air before landing, frustrating passengers.

Now, ministers are looking at options to modernise the skies, improving journeys with more direct routes while slashing emissions.

A Redesigned ‘skyways’ plan marks the first flight-paths shake up in 70 years, which Transport Minister Mike Kane will "turbocharge" growth in the aviation industry.

The plan could also allow planes to climb sooner and descend more quietly.

It could also see more accurate navigation around populated areas close to Heathrow and other airports.

The changes are aimed at cutting carbon emission per flight and reducing noise levels for people living under holding stacks.

Mr Kane added: "Not least by boosting airport expansion plans and supporting job creation, driving millions into the UK economy as part of the Plan for Change.

“Modernising our airspace is also one of the simplest ways to help reduce pollution from flying and will set the industry up for a long-term sustainable future.”

British Airways flights lined up outside a hangar at London Heathrow.
British Airways flights lined up outside a hangar at London Heathrow. Picture: Alamy

It comes as the government backs plans for a third runway at Heathrow. A new UK Airspace Design Service will be up and running by the end of the year to deliver changes.

“Airport expansion is going to be crucial in that mission, driving millions of pounds into the economy, and supporting job creation across the country," Mr Kane told The London Standard.

In a speech in Oxfordshire on growth, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said Heathrow Airport's expansion is "badly needed" because "for decades its growth has been constrained".

Speaking to LBC in January, Ms Reeves hit out at critics of the plan as she said: “Sustainable aviation and economic growth go hand in hand.

"There have been huge changes in the way people fly in the last few years, and just this year we've introduced the sustainable aviation fuel mandate, which will be increasing in the years ahead.

“£63 million today into producing sustainable aviation fuel, which will encourage and help create jobs here in Britain in places like Teesside.

“We've said to, Heathrow the we want the plans that they bring forward by the summer to meet, rules around carbon emissions, noise pollution and air quality will work with Heathrow to make sure that those plans come forward."

