UK strikes deal with ChatGPT makers

22 July 2025, 14:08 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 14:28

ChatGPT, by Open AI
ChatGPT, by Open AI. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

OpenAI has signed a deal with the UK government to use its artificial intelligence models in areas including justice, security, and education.

The organisation, which runs the ChatGPT series of large language models, signed a memorandum of understanding with the science and technology secretary on Monday.

Sam Altman, OpenAI chief, agreed with technology secretary Peter Kyle to,“collaborate to identify opportunities for how advanced AI models can be deployed throughout the government”.

A joint statement has said that the technology will “help civil servants work more efficiently” and to support “citizens to navigate public services more effectively”.

Mr Kyle said: “We need to make sure Britain is front and centre when it comes to developing and deploying AI, so we can make sure it works for us.

“This can’t be achieved without companies like OpenAI, who are driving this revolution forward internationally.

“This partnership will see more of their work taking place in the UK, creating high-paid tech jobs, driving investment in infrastructure, and crucially giving our country agency over how this world-changing technology moves forward.”

It has not been stipulated exactly how ChatGPT programmes will be used, nor if any money changed hands as part of the deal being agreed.

OpenAI plans to increase the size of its London office as part of the agreement, having moved to the capital as part of its first operation outside the US two years ago.

The government said the initiative follows the UK investing up to £500m in sovereign AI that will be spent backing national AI champions and partnering with world leading companies, like OpenAI.

Mr Altman said: “AI is a core technology for nation building that will transform economies and deliver growth.

“Britain has a strong legacy of scientific leadership and its government was one of the first to recognise the potential of AI through its AI Opportunities Action Plan.

“Now, it’s time to deliver on the plan’s goals by turning ambition to action and delivering prosperity for all.”

