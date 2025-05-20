UK potato crops in 'grave danger' as Alan Titchmarsh warns of 'savage' threat to food security

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh warned that the Uk's potato crops were in "grave danger" due to the emergence of the insect in the last two years. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

British farmers have been told to be wary of the "savage" threat posed to the UK's food security by Colorado beetles.

He explained that The beetle, which measures between 6mm and 11mm, and their larvae could devastate the industry through their consumption of potato plant leaves.

This feasting weakened the plant, Titchmarsh said, and would therefore significantly reduced yields.

He also advised that other crops like aubergines and peppers were at risk.

The beetle, which does not represent a risk to human health, is either yellow or cream with 10 black stripes and an orange head with irregular black spots. Picture: Getty

Speaking at the Chelsea Flower Show, the gardener said: "It [the beetle] devastates potato crops and we need all the crops we can get in this country.

"It’s so savage it’ll wipe crops out. It’s like locusts – it’s that fast."

Alarm bells first rang in the gardening world after a laboratory diagnosis confirmed the presence of the beetles in Kent in 2023.

It was the first confirmed case on UK soil in 50 years and experts are now concerned about the potential economic impact should the beetle spread.

But Titchmarsh stressed there was no need to panic yet as Britain had the opportunity to “stamp it out before it becomes reality”.

He told people to "be vigilant and then we can keep it out".

Currently, the UK only grows 50 per cent of the vegetables and 12 per cent of the fruit it needs, with the rest imported in.

"It’s really, really important for our exports and for feeding ourselves," he said.

"We need to grow more food not less and with outbreaks like this, our potato exports are in grave danger."

The beetle, which does not represent a risk to human health, is either yellow or cream with 10 black stripes and an orange head with irregular black spots.

Titchmarsh stressed there was no need to panic yet as Britain had the opportunity to “stamp it out before it becomes reality. Picture: Getty

Its larvae are a pinkish red or orange colour, with black spots along each side, a black head, and are up to 15mm in length.

They have been known to be imported into the UK as hitchhikers on plants, such as leafy vegetables, salad leaves, fresh herbs, grain and frozen vegetables.

If the insect is spotted, people are urged to catch it in a container and contact the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) with a photo and location details.

Professor Nicola Spence, the Environment Department’s chief plant health officer, said: "Colorado beetle poses a significant threat to plants and the wider potato industry.

"The public have an important role to play in helping us take swift and effective action to protect UK biosecurity.

"The public are urged to be vigilant and report suspected sightings to the Animal and Plant Health Agency with a photo and location details."