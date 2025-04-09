Exclusive

Video game encouraging rape and incest removed from major gaming platform in the UK after LBC investigation

The following story contains reference to sexual assault, violence against women and misogyny.

The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer.". Picture: No Mercy on Steam

By Flaminia Luck

A video game which touts itself as an "incest and non-consensual sex" simulator has been banned in the UK following an LBC investigation.

The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer."

The game launched on Steam last month and is described by its own developers as containing violence, incest, blackmail, and what they describe as "unavoidable non-consensual sex."

After LBC revealed it was still available on Steam in the UK, it emerged that Australian and Canadian officials had swiftly made it unavailable for download.

Earlier - the technology secretary told LBC he was "deeply worried" about it.

Officials in Australia pulled it for being ‘unclassified’.

A spokesman for Australia’s department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts said: “The computer game, No Mercy, is unclassified and has now been removed from sale from the Steam platform in Australia.

”After a public backlash the game was also removed from Steam in Canada after less than 24 hours.

Pepe Di'Iasio, General Secretary of the Association of School of College Leaders told LBC: “Just copy Australia. Australia seems to have got a grip on this, they seem to have acted swiftly.

"They realise they have to protect young people who are at the heart of this… I think that we’ve got a game of tennis taking place between Ofcom and tech companies, what we’re seeing is people blaming one another.

"Let’s get the legislation doing what it should do and let’s make sure we can protect the young people who are most at threat from this right now.”