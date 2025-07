Major networks - including EE, Vodafone and BT - in service blackout

Wifi broadband providers apps on smartphone screen. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A number of major phone networks are reporting issues across the UK.

BT, EE, Three and Vodafone were all suffering issues on Thursday afternoon, according to Downdetector.

Millions of customers are unable to make or receive calls and texts.