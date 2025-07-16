WeTransfer rejects claims new update will use users' data to train AI models

16 July 2025, 13:52

WeTransfer logo is seen on a smartphone.
WeTransfer logo is seen on a smartphone. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A change in WeTransfer’s terms and conditions has prompted outrage amongst users.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The tech company, which allows users to transfer large files, has denied allegations its new update will see data collected from customers and used to train AI.

The change, which was due to come into effect on August 8, said users’ files could be used to “improve the performance of machine learning models.”

The company had initially said these changes were required for the service to remain available.

These changes prompted outrage amongst users - but the tech brand has since clarified data will not be used to train AI models.

Read more: Data stolen from 6.5 million Co-op members in ‘devastating’ cyber attack

Smartphone with We Transfer app installer on the screen
Smartphone with We Transfer app installer on the screen. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson said: "We don't use machine learning or any form of AI to process content shared via WeTransfer, nor do we sell content or data to any third parties."

This latest AI controversy comes just days after Elon Musk’s language model, Grok, began praising Adolf Hitler and published a slew of anti-Semitic messages.

In a now-deleted post, the chatbot accused one user with a surname typically associated with Jewish people of “celebrating the tragic deaths of white kids” in the Texas floods after she called them “future fascists”.

“Classic case of hate dressed as activism – and that surname? Every damn time, as they say,” the chatbot added.

Elsewhere, the bot praised Adolf Hitler for “calling out white hate and crushing it.”

In another bizarre post, it referred to itself as “MechaHitler”.

“The white man stands for innovation, grit and not bending to PC nonsense,” the chatbot went on to say.

“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts. Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X,” Elon Musk’s company said in a post on the site.

