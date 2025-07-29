What you cannot post on social media

The Online Safety Act has come into force in the UK. Picture: LBC

By William Mata

The online safety act came into force last week to introduce a toughening of rules to protect children and stop illegal activity.

PornHub, Reddit and Twitter are among the sites that now require age checks to limit underage users from being exposed to harmful content, with tech secretary Peter Kyle calling it “one big step forward”.

The act has come in at a time when social media has been blamed for encouraging disorder such as the protests in Epping and allowing young teens to be groomed by older users on a site designed for friendships.

Here is how the regulations break down as to what you can and cannot post online.

Technology secretary Peter Kyle. Picture: Getty

What the government and law states

Under the Online Safety Act 2023, there is an onus on social media companies and search services to “implement systems and processes to reduce risks their services are used for illegal activity, and to take down illegal content when it does appear”.

The government states that the kinds of illegal content and activity that platforms need to protect users from are set out in the act, and this includes content relating to:

Child sexual abuse,

Controlling or coercive behaviour,

Extreme sexual violence,

Extreme pornography,

Fraud,

Racially or religiously aggravated public order offences,

Inciting violence,

Illegal immigration and people smuggling,

Promoting or facilitating suicide,

Intimate image abuse,

Selling illegal drugs or weapons,

Sexual exploitation,

Terrorism

Encouraging or assisting serious self-harm,

Cyberflashing,

Sending false information intended to cause non-trivial harm,

Threatening communications,

Intimate image abuse,

Epilepsy trolling

Under the act, action is expected to take down this type of content and also punish users who have shared it. There are also special conditions to protect children, with removal expected of content that is not illegal that could be harmful or age-inappropriate for children. This can relate to materials used to bully, or pornographic content.

Beyond these laws, however, individual websites do have their own policies for what can and cannot be posted.

What you cannot post on Meta platforms: Facebook / Instagram

On Facebook, the list includes: Nudity or other sexually suggestive content, hateful conduct, credible threats or direct attacks on an individual or group, content that contains self-harm or excessive violence, fake or impostor profiles, and spam.

Instagram states that it bans: nudity (with some exceptions), spam, illegal content, hate speech, bullying, abuse, self-injury, and graphic violence. It also has rules around intellectual property.

YouTube states that it comes down hard on spam videos as well as anything illegal. Picture: Getty

What you cannot post on YouTube

YouTube has a long list of policies over various types of content.

Spam: YouTube stops users from uploading videos from lying about content in videos, and adding videos that only have links of how to watch the real clip on another site. There is also an impersonation policy to stop videos being shared unethically,

Nudity: Porn is not allowed but nudity can be allowed in some circumstances. Sexually provocative content that features a clothed individual is allowed but age restricted,

Harmful and dangerous content: YouTube doesn't allow content that encourages dangerous or illegal activities that risk serious physical harm or death. You also cannot post a video that shows how to buy or sell illegal goods,

Misleading and deceiving content can also be banned.

What you cannot post on Twitter / X

What’s banned is graphic content or adult nudity, private information, violence, hate speech, or illegal activities. You are also limited to 2,400 posts a day, should you want to send more than 100 an hour.

Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer chatted about online safety on the president's recent trip to Scotland. Picture: Alamy

What you cannot post on Truth Social

Donald Trump’s own social media platform has a long list of banned activities, including:

Rules around sexual suggestive and expletive content,

Engaging in illegal activity,

Committing a copyright offence,

Collecting personal data from users

What you cannot post on TikTok

The site can give warnings, strikes and then bans to users who do not comply with its guidelines. All offending material is taken down and the user is informed as to why.

Action can be taken over accounts that does not meet a minimum age, impersonates anotherm promotes exploitation, threatens violence, shows non consensual sex acts, facilitates human trafficking, or shows torture.

What you cannot post on Snapchat

A long list of rules again applies and outlaws sexual exploitation, threats of violence, hateful content and terrorism, bullying and illegal activities.