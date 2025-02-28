WhatsApp goes down for thousands as users unable to send or receive messages

28 February 2025, 15:54 | Updated: 28 February 2025, 16:18

WhatsApp Icon on a Smartphone
WhatsApp Icon on a Smartphone. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Messaging app WhatsApp is down for thousands of users across the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Users have been unable to send or receive messages on the popular app.

At least 38,000 reported the app being down, as per DownDetector.

Meta did not comment on the outage, with service quickly returning after it began.

It comes after Meta was forced to issue an apology after receiving a flood of complaints about gore, violence and dead bodies appearing on Instagram reels.

Swathes of Instagram users reported a suspected malfunction in social media platform‘s algorithm, which curates what appears for people on the app.

Reels is a feature similar to TiKTok on the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform, that lets users share short clips.

In a Reddit forum, users shared how they had been shown horror graphic material appearing in their feeds earlier in the week.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Meta has been forced to apologise after users complained of gore and violence on their Instagram feeds.

Meta apologises for 'mistake' as Instagram flooded with 'explosion of gore, violence and dead bodies'

Skype logo

Skype to shut down in May, Microsoft announces

Skype logo

Skype is shutting down for good - as users told to switch to new service

A police officer holding a suspect in handcuffs. Focus on the hand and cuffs

25 arrested as part of global crackdown on AI-generated child sex abuse images

Website screenshots

Online banking issues hit customers on payday for second month in a row

The eruption of Vesuvius caused a man's brain to turn to glass, scientists have said

The eruption of Vesuvius turned a man’s brain into glass - this is how it happened

Fake Apple power adapters

Counterfeiters adding metal weights to fake Apple power adapters to dupe consumers

A child using an Apple iPhone smartphone

Ofcom criticised over ‘checklist’ approach to Online Safety Act

Nvidia

Nvidia sales boosted by rise in AI models that ‘reason’

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle waking along Downing Street

Tech Secretary will not be ‘forced’ to choose one side in AI copyright debate

Amazon Alexa+ logo

Everything you need to know about Amazon Alexa+

Riot police lined up behind shields amid Southport disorder

Google accused of ‘monetising’ website linked to Southport misinformation

Amazon logo sign on a building

Alexa+ is Amazon’s AI-powered revamp of virtual assistant Alexa

A girl using a mobile phone

Ofcom to ‘shine light’ on sites not doing enough to protect women and girls

The home page of YouTube displayed on a laptop computer

AI tools can help ‘fuel creativity’, YouTube executive says

Passengers on the platform next to an East Midlands Railway train

Location of train passengers to be tracked in ticketing trial

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Amazon confirms Darlington as proposed UK site for drone deliveries (Amazon)

Amazon confirms Darlington as proposed site for UK drone deliveries

A child using a laptop

AI action plans should be slowed until safeguards for children in place – NSPCC

Mouse and keyboard

AI copyright rules ‘threaten to rip rug from under’ artists, warns MP

Kemi Badenoch, former minister of equalities, leaves after appearing at module 4 of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London

WhatsApp groups spread more false Covid claims than social media – Badenoch

A woman's hand on a laptop keyboard

Tech shares knocked by shock rise of Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek

Has China won the AI battle?

Has China won the AI battle?

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Morgan Dorsett, 19, has been named as the victim of the dog attack in Bristol.

Woman, 19, savaged to death by 'XL Bully' in Bristol flat named

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson cleared of abusing wife

Chithra Vanmeeganathan died in crash involving a No 395 single-decker bus, a car, and other pedestrians.

Pictured: Woman, 46, who died in horror London bus crash

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

Counter-terror police 'assessing' BBC's controversial Gaza documentary

England's Jos Buttler, who has announced he will step down as England's white-ball captain after Saturday's clash with South Africa

Jos Buttler steps down as captain of England’s white-ball cricket team after Champions Trophy exit
Attackers broke into a man's home on Lipson Road, Plymouth, before covering him in acid in a savage assault.

Man doused in acid after savage attackers break into his Plymouth home - as thugs still at large

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News