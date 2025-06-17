Wimbledon adopts AI for 2025 Championships with All England club introducing in-match analysis

View of Centre Court full of spectators watching a game at Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis Club Championships. Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Wimbledon is set to roll-out the use of Artificial Intelligence ahead of the start of the 2025 Championships.

The iconic tournament has long been a highlight of the summer for sports fans, with this year's tournament set to introduce Gen AI-powered analysis for those watching grass court matches.

Available for fans through its Wimbledon.com website and app, the All England Lawn Tennis Club's new ‘Match Chat’ feature will provide instant responses to specific questions about live matches.

The conversational assistant will respond to questions, such as which player has won more tie-breakers or break points, with insights delivered instantly.

A move poised to upset tennis traditionalists, the use of AI welcomed by tennis royalty including Judy Murray, mother of two-time Wimbledon singles champion Sir Andy Murray.

Rolled out by technology partner IBM, the tournament, which is set to begin on June 20, will feature

Tennis COURT WORTMANN OPEN, Tomas Machac (CZE), Halle, Germany, June 17, 2025. Photo Felice Calabro'. Picture: Alamy

“It’s all about engaging with those who are growing up with technology, or have grown up with technology, and understanding how they get their news and their information and how they are viewing sport,” Murray said.

“I certainly see it with the young people that I’m coming into contact with.”

“They do not have the same attention span. They may be watching a match and want the highlights of another game on their telephones," she added.

"They want the statistical information about what is happening during the match and not have to wait until the end.”

It follows AI commentary, which was introduced to the tournament in 2023.

Picture: AELTC handout

“We think this is going to be a really engaging experience that caters to a number of different fans and a number of different kind of personas,” Chris Clements, digital products lead at the AELTC said.

“It will also give us some really valuable data around what the most common questions are that we can use in the future as we start to build out our experiences.

"It’s a new modern experience which is keeping up with the media consumption trends that we’re seeing more broadly around chat.”

It's hoped the new technological additions will offer fans greater insights into the tournament.

"The way sports are being consumed is ever-evolving,” Kevin Farrar, Head of Sport Partnerships at IBM UK, told a pre-tournament briefing.

“Our challenge is to see how we tap into that”.