Zoo animals to get more space in ‘long-overdue’ welfare reforms

24 May 2025, 00:15

A green sign pointing towards London Zoo on railings of Regent's Park
A green sign pointing towards London Zoo on railings of Regent's Park. Picture: Alamy

By Eric Williams

Zoos will be required to give animals more enclosure space as “long overdue” welfare reforms come into place.

The Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said new standards published on Saturday would modernise British zoo practices for the first time in over a decade, better protecting species ranging from “the majestic snowy owl and golden eagle” to “iconic elephants” and “wonders of the sea like sting rays and octopus”.

The changes will see elephants given larger habitats and bring an end to practices like the long-term tethering of birds of prey and letting visitors touch fish and cephalopods such as rays and octopuses.

Animal welfare minister Baroness Hayman said the move was the “first step” in the Government’s plan to deliver the “most ambitious welfare reforms in a generation”.

A female Western lowland gorilla at London Zoo
A female Western lowland gorilla at London Zoo. Picture: Alamy

Zoos and aquariums will face a two-year timeline to adapt to the changes, which will also require them to improve conservation standards and safety measures when keeping dangerous animals.

Baroness Hayman said: “We are a nation of animal lovers, and our best zoos and aquariums are truly world leaders in setting the standard for how wild animals should be kept.

“Today’s long-overdue reforms lay the foundation for an even stronger, even more compassionate future for all zoos and aquariums — and the animals they protect.

“This is the first step as part of our commitment to deliver the most ambitious animal welfare reforms in a generation.

“We’re making sure all sectors have the tools they need to thrive, which is vital in our mission to deliver economic growth and make lives better for people across the country under our Plan for Change.”

Dr Jo Judge, CEO of the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which represents over 130 zoos and aquariums, said its members have been “working closely” with Defra officials to meet the updated standards.

“The new standards are a significant step up in legal requirements and cement Britain’s position as a global leader for zoos and aquariums”, she said.

“We are delighted to see them published today, demonstrating government’s and the sector’s commitment to the highest levels of animal care, and helping empower zoos and aquariums to keep leading the fight for nature.”

