Zuckerberg snubbed: Tech worker turns down $1bn Meta offer amid Silicon Valley talent war

30 July 2025, 14:48 | Updated: 30 July 2025, 14:55

Mark Zuckerberg is spending tens of billions of dollars on the creation of these tools, which he claims could soon transform the global economy and society at large
Mark Zuckerberg is spending tens of billions of dollars on the creation of these tools, which he claims could soon transform the global economy and society at large. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Mark Zuckerberg has been turned down by a tech worker after he offered them a $1bn (£750m) deal to join Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) unit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the battle for top talent in Silicon Valley intensifies, the social media mogul has offered multi-million dollar packages to several researchers at San Francisco-based AI start-up Thinking Machines.

The company has no public-facing product but saw its valuation rise by $2 billion last month, taking it to £12 billion overall.

Some members of the team were offered between £200m and £500m over a four-year period, while one researcher was reportedly offered a package worth as much as $1bn to join the tech giant.

According to a report by Wired, most offers included an award worth between $50m and $100m in the first year alone.

Despite the eye-watering sums, no one at the start-up has accepted Meta’s offer so far.

Read more: Top Government advisor tells LBC children should 'stop using social media full stop' as he slams Online Safety Act

Read more: Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claims Donald Trump is a 'liar' and the pair were 'really good friends'

Meta confirmed it had made a “handful” of offers to Thinking Machines staff, but disputed the reported figures
Meta confirmed it had made a “handful” of offers to Thinking Machines staff, but disputed the reported figures. Picture: Getty

Meta confirmed it had made a "handful" of offers to Thinking Machines staff, but disputed the reported figures.

A spokesperson told The Telegraph: "We made offers only to a handful of people at Thinking Machines and while there was one sizeable offer, the details are off."

Mira Murati, 36, founded Thinking Machines and has gone on to become one of the most powerful women in tech.

The latest offers are part of a wider push by tech giants to secure the world’s leading AI scientists and engineers in order to gain the upper hand over rivals.

Meta’s recruitment drive has reportedly been led personally by Mr Zuckerberg, who is keen to lure scientists and developers to a new lab focused on building highly advanced AI tools.

The tech boss is spending tens of billions of dollars on the creation of these tools, which he claims could soon transform the global economy and society at large.

Mira Murati, 36, founded Thinking Machines and has gone on to become one of the most powerful women in tech
Mira Murati, 36, founded Thinking Machines and has gone on to become one of the most powerful women in tech. Picture: Getty

As part of the push, OpenAI’s chief executive recently revealed that some of his employees had been offered deals worth as much as $100m by Meta.

Several other top researchers have also received generous offers directly from Mr Zuckerberg via personalised WhatsApp messages.

Around 50 leading researchers and experts have already been recruited to his new “superintelligence” lab, after he reportedly grew frustrated with the lack of progress by Meta’s existing engineering teams.

The Meta boss has also reportedly orchestrated a $14.3 billion deal for the founder of AI firm Scale AI, Alexandr Wang, to lead the new team.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

An ambulance outside Waterloo Ambulance Station, London

Broadband provider fined over giving inaccurate caller locations in 999 calls

In this photo illustration, a YouTube logo is seen displayed on a smartphone with the flag of Australia in the background.

Australia to ban YouTube for under-16s in latest online safety push

Head and shoulders photo of Nigel Farage speaking

Minister doubles down on colleague’s claim Farage on side of Jimmy Savile

Man scrolls on phone with social media logos in the background

What you cannot post on social media

Google London offices in Kings Cross at Pancras Square.

Google's AI overhaul of online search set to cause chaos for web businesses

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle

Minister accuses Farage of being on side of ‘pornographers’ in online safety row

A woman using a mobile phone

Mobile phone users warned to ‘stop before you tap’ amid malicious apps threat

A stimulator device in a woman's ear

Nerve-zapping device ‘could help improve fitness’, trial suggests

Google logo on the screen of a mobile phone

Google launches AI Mode in the UK amid ‘major shift’ in online search

Comet flying through space (FILE)

Scientists issue major update on the mystery 'interstellar object' travelling through our solar system

Justice Minister Naomi Long, centre, at the PSNI Cyber Crime Centre with Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck, right, and Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Neill, left

10,000 CCTV exhibits and 1,800 devices submitted to Cyber Crime Centre this year

A Tesla Model 3 car negotiating central London seen from inside vehicle looking through windscreen

Tesla tests fully self-driving car in London and Swindon

Child's hand on a laptop

Judge us by impact of new online safety measures for children, says regulator

Exclusive
Peter Kyle

Online Safety Act 'big step forward' for children says Technology Secretary - as previous generation 'owed apology'

President-Elect Donald Trump Meets With Biden, Congressional Leaders In Washington

Elon Musk responds after global Starlink outage leaves thousands without internet

People studying for a test or an exam

Only one in six back reducing or removing coursework to avoid AI misuse – survey

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Nigel Farage

Reform backs cryptocurrency tax cut as party receives first Bitcoin donations

Digital devices on office workplace table of young business woman

‘Young people and black workers at highest risk of workplace surveillance’

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, in June 2023

The shock household item discovered in 'sludge' of OceanGate sub wreckage

Google is facing a £25 billion legal claim in the UK, accusing the tech giant of abusing its dominant position in the online search advertising market

Google facing £25 billion legal claim over abuse of search advertising market

A hand holding a phone showing the Nvidia logo

Nvidia posts strong growth despite ongoing tariff challenges

Dinosaur fossils could hold the key to new cancer discoveries and influence future treatments for humans, scientists have said.

Dinosaur fossils with tumours could hold key to new cancer treatments for humans, scientists say

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags outside The Royal Courts of Justice.

Palestine Action win bid for legal challenge against government over terrorism ban

Sharon Osbourne lays flowers and views the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, as his body is brought back to his home city for a procession

Sharon’s tears for Ozzy: Thousands line streets of Birmingham to bid farewell to the Prince of Darkness
Sylvia Young has passed away aged 86.

Stage school founder Sylvia Young who 'discovered' Amy Winehouse dies aged 86

London, UK. 13th Mar, 2023. LONDON, 13th March 2023, Striking junior doctors and their supporters protest opposite Downing Street in London, England. Junior doctors in the UK are striking over pay and conditions will walk out for 72 hours.

When are all the upcoming UK strikes?

The population of England and Wales is estimated to have grown by more than 700,000 in the year to June 2024, the second largest annual numerical increase in over 75 years.

Migration triggers second largest annual jump in population in over 75 years

Waitrose supermarket.

Major supermarket issues do not eat warning as popular product recalled amid diarrhoea and fever concerns

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News