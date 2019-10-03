Ticket Terms And Conditions: An Audience With Steve Allen

These are the full terms and conditions for An Audience With Steve Allen.

These Conditions are issued on behalf of Global Radio Services Limited (the Promoter, we, us, our) for LBC’S An Audience with Steve Allen (the Event) at Leicester Square Theatre (the Venue) on 16 February 2020 and should be read in conjunction with the Venue Rules (displayed at the Venue and at https://www.leicestersquaretheatre.com/about-us/booking-information/) and the conditions of the Official Ticket Agent(s). Any person who purchases, possesses, uses or attempts to use any Ticket shall be deemed to have accepted and agreed to comply with these Conditions.

Ticket Purchase

1. No admission to the Venue is permitted without a valid Ticket. Check your Ticket carefully and inform us immediately of any inaccuracies as mistakes cannot be rectified. Be careful not to lose or damage your Ticket as duplicates will not be automatically issued.

2. Everyone in attendance (whether adult or child) must have a Ticket. Children under 16 are not permitted to attend. Children aged 16 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over who is responsible for them at all times – photographic proof of identity must be provided on request at the admission gate. Everyone in attendance (whether adult or child) must have a Ticket.

3. Tickets are sold subject to the Promoter’s right to alter or vary the published Event programme which may result in changes to the performance line-up, playing times or any other aspect of the Event. Neither the Promoter nor the Venue Owner will be liable for any change of a published start time.

Venue Entry & Requirements

4. You must produce a valid ticket (or show Photographic I.D to validate your place on the guestlist) in order to gain entry to the Event.

5. Everyone in attendance should be present at the Event to register or collect tickets at least 20 minutes in advance of Event start times.

6. Valid Tickets will be exchanged for Wristbands on entry to the Venue. Ticket Holders must wear their Wristbands at all times during the Event. It is not possible to collect Wristbands on behalf of other people and all Wristbands must be placed and secured on the individual’s wrist directly by our staff.

7. Ticket Holders must comply with all relevant statutes, safety announcements, rules and regulations (including, without limitation, the Venue Rules and the regulations of any licensing authority) while in the Venue.

8. We take the needs of Ticket Holders who are disabled or have other access requirements very seriously and actively encourage people of all abilities to attend the Event. If you have accessibility requirements and wish to attend the Event, please contact gareth@leicestersquaretheatre.com in advance of booking Tickets as not all seating areas will be suitable.

9. Ticket Holders must not bring into (or use within) the Venue any prohibited items, including but not limited to (i) dangerous or hazardous items, weapons, bottles, or any article which may be used as a weapon or a missile, may compromise public safety and/or may pose a hazard or nuisance to any other person or (ii) any sponsorship, promotional or marketing material, nor may you offer (either free or for sale by any person) any goods (including literature) of any nature. Prohibited items may be confiscated. STRICTLY NO ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED.

10. No alcohol is permitted to be brought into the Venue. Smoking in any part of the Venue is prohibited by law.

11. In the interests of public safety, Ticket Holders are requested not to stand in reserved seated areas during the Event.

12. Large bags or pieces of luggage (i.e. larger than standard airline carry-on luggage size) will not be allowed into the Venue.

13. Ticket Holders may be requested to submit to a body check/scan and/or search of his/her possessions. Any refusal by the Ticket Holder may result in refusal of admission or eviction from the Venue without refund or compensation. Ticket Holders may be refused entry or ejected, without refund or compensation, for behaviour likely to cause damage, injury, nuisance or annoyance or for failure to comply with these Conditions and/or any requests of the Venue Owner for reasons of public safety.

14. Animals, with the exception of assistance dogs, are not permitted in the Venue or the performance area. Ticket Holders are requested to contact the Promoter in advance for further information in this regard.

Refunds and Cancellation

15. If the Event is postponed before it has started and is rescheduled to another date, the Ticket Holder may elect to either (a) use the existing Ticket for the rescheduled date (with seating of an equivalent value) or (b) apply for a refund pursuant to paragraph 16.

16. We shall only be required to refund the original Ticket Purchaser (on application by the original Ticket Purchaser accompanied by proof of purchase) with the face value of the relevant Ticket (together with the booking fee and delivery charges) if: (a) the Event is cancelled before it has started; (b) the Ticket is for an Event which is postponed before the Event has started and is rescheduled to another date which the Ticket Holder is unable to attend; (c) the Ticket Purchaser is otherwise entitled to a refund under applicable law. We shall not be required to issue a refund in relation to any Ticket which we reasonably believe has been the subject of a sale, transfer or disposal in breach of paragraphs 17, 18, 19 or 20 of these Conditions.

Ticket Use and Prohibition on Transfer

17. Save as set out in paragraph 18 below, once purchased from the Promoter, Tickets are strictly non-transferable and must not be sold or offered, exposed or made available for sale, or transferred or otherwise disposed of. We reserve the right to cancel without refund any Tickets issued to a Ticket Holder whom we believe plans to offer a Ticket for resale otherwise than in accordance with these Conditions.

18. If more than one Ticket is issued to a Ticket Purchaser, the Ticket Purchaser must retain one Ticket for his/her personal use. Any remaining Tickets may only be used by a natural person who is known to the Ticket Purchaser personally (and who did not become known to the Ticket Purchaser through the sale, transfer or disposal of the Ticket) and who is intended to accompany the Ticket Purchaser to the Event and subject to the following conditions: (a) the sale, transfer or disposal of any such Tickets must not be for a value greater than the face value of the Ticket; (b) the Ticket must not be offered publicly (including on any website) whether for sale, as a gift or donation or any other means of transfer; and (c) the sale, transfer or disposal must be made strictly subject to these Conditions (and the transferee’s acceptance thereof) which shall be binding upon the transferee in full as if the transferee was the Ticket Purchaser, save only that such transferee shall have no right to transfer the Ticket under this paragraph 18 nor any right to a refund under paragraph .

19. Notwithstanding paragraph 18 above, it is an essential condition of the issuance of each and every Ticket and the right of admission to the Venue that, the Ticket must not be: (a) transferred, used or otherwise disposed of in the course of any business or for the purpose of facilitating a third party’s business; (b) transferred, used or otherwise disposed of in relation to any promotional or commercial purpose (including any competition, advertising, promotion, auction or as a prize in any competition or sweepstake) or to enhance the demand for any other goods or services; or (c) transferred or otherwise disposed of to any person who agrees to buy any good(s) or service(s) in return for the Ticket; and/or (d) combined with any other good(s) or service(s) (including as part of any hospitality, accommodation or travel package or service), in each case without our prior written approval.

20. Any Ticket offered for sale, sold, transferred and or disposed of in breach of paragraphs 17, 18 or 19 of these Conditions may be cancelled and any person seeking to use the Ticket may be refused admission to or be evicted from the Venue without refund or compensation and may also be liable to legal action, even if the Ticket Holder did not have prior notice of these Conditions or the breach thereof.

Media & Recordings

21. Each Ticket Holder attending the Event acknowledges that he/she is likely to be filmed, recorded and/or photographed and that the Promoter might focus on individual member(s) of the audience; and the resulting content may be publicly disseminated and/or live streamed across a range of media (including social media) for promotional purposes.

22. CCTV and film cameras may be present at the Venue for the prevention of crime.

23. Ticket Holders must not bring into (or use within) the Venue any equipment which is capable of recording or transmitting (by digital or other means) any audio, visual or audio-visual material or any information or data in relation to the Event or any aspect of it, except for mobile phones and small cameras used for personal and private purposes only. Unauthorised photography or use of recording equipment is prohibited. Ticket Holders assign the future copyright in any photographs, films or recordings that they make at the Venue in breach of this prohibition to the Promoter.

General

24. The Venue operate a Challenge 25 policy, so please bring photographic proof of identity to show you are over 18 in order to purchase alcohol.

25. Should you experience any problems while in the Venue, please contact the nearest steward as every effort can be made to resolve the issue prior to, or during the Event.

26. If you have any complaints about your ability to view any of the performances or the sound reproduction, please inform one of our representatives at the Event as it is harder to deal with such complaints after the Event.

27. Nothing in these Conditions seeks to exclude our liability or that of the Venue Owner for death or personal injury caused by its negligence, fraud or other type of liability which cannot be excluded or limited by law. Subject to the foregoing, neither we nor the Official Ticketing Agent(s) shall have any liability to a Ticket Holder beyond the face value of the Ticket (plus booking fee and delivery charges). Neither we nor the Official Ticketing Agent(s) shall be responsible for any indirect losses or damages including, but not limited to, loss of enjoyment, goodwill and/or travel or accommodation expenses. The Ticket Holder is responsible for his/her own personal property brought into the Venue.

28. In the event that any provision of these Conditions is declared void, ineffective or unenforceable, that provision shall be severed to the extent necessary and the remainder of these Conditions shall remain in effect as if such provision had not been included and the validity and the remaining Conditions shall not be impaired.

29. Any person (other than us, the Official Ticketing Agent nor the Venue Owner) not party to these Conditions shall have no rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999.

30. These Conditions shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with English law, and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

31. When used in these Conditions, the following capitalised terms shall have the following meanings:

Conditions means these terms and conditions and the Venue Rules which are incorporated into these Conditions by reference, together with any amendments or updates to the same issued by or on our behalf from time to time;

Official Ticketing Agent(s) means our official appointed ticket agent for the Event, being the Venue Owner, acting as our agent;

Ticket Purchaser means the individual who has purchased a Ticket or Tickets through the Event’s Official Ticketing Agent(s);

Ticket Holder means any individual possessing, holding or using a Ticket, including (without limitation) the Ticket Purchaser or any person to whom the Ticket was issued or transferred;

Ticket means any ticket (whether a hard copy ticket or an e-ticket) evidencing a personal revocable licence from us for an individual to attend the Event and the Venue in accordance with the details indicated thereon;

Venue Owner means London International Arts theatre Ltd, the owner and/or operator of the Venue;

Wristband means any valid wristband given to a Ticket Holder in exchange for their Ticket at the Event.