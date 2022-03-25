Andrew Castle 1pm - 4pm
Two day bus strikes set to cause travel chaos in London next week
25 March 2022, 14:25
Bus strikes are set to go ahead next week on Arriva London South buses, Transport for London (TfL) said.
If the strikes go ahead, buses in south London will be affected, particularly in Croydon, Thornton Heath, Streatham and Brixton, as well as small parts of Surrey.
The strikes are planned for Monday March 28, Tuesday March 29 and into the early hours of Wednesday March 30.
The strikes come after the "pathetic" pay offered to Arriva bus drivers with disruption set to affect at least 31 London bus routes.
It is likely that no service will run on the affected routes.
A full list of affected routes can be found at the bottom of this page.
It is expected that other bus routes and south London roads will be busier from Monday, especially at peak travel times.
TfL urge commuters to use other means of transport on the days of the strikes.
"If possible, use trams, London Overground or National Rail for your journey. Where possible, consider walking or cycling to local destinations, or other transport alternatives", a statement said.
"If you are travelling into central London, use the Tube (Northern, Victoria or Bakerloo lines) or National Rail."
Other public transport is set to run as usual.
The planned action comes after the walkout of over 1,000 drivers planned for March 21 was suspended following a new pay offer.
The Unite union said after last-minute negotiations, the planned industrial action would be put on hold.
But, the 24-hour strike this Monday is set to continue - after an offer of a 1.5% pay increase to bus drivers.
Speaking about the strike earlier in the month, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Arriva's pay offer is pathetic and it is an insult to bus drivers who continued to work throughout the pandemic risking their health to ensure London could continue to function.
"Our bus drivers at Arriva will have Unite’s full support until the company makes a realistic pay offer and this dispute is resolved."
Which services are set to be affected?
2 - West Norwood to Marylebone Station
60 - Streatham to Old Coulsdon
137 - Brixton Garage to Marble Arch
157 - Crystal Palace Bus Station to Morden Station
166 - West Croydon to Banstead ( 1 p/h extends to Epsom )
194 - West Croydon to Lower Sydenham
202 - Crystal Palace to Blackheath
249 - Anerley Station to Clapham Common
264 - West Croydon to Tooting St. Georges Hospital
312 - South Croydon to Norwood Junction
405 - Croydon Town Centre to Redhill
412 - Croydon Town Centre to Purley
417 - Crystal Palace to Clapham Common
450 - Crystal Palace to West Croydon Station
466 - Addington Village to Caterham on the Hill
468 - South Croydon to Elephant & Castle
612 - Selsdon Library to The Holt
627 - Worcester Park Station to Woodcote Green
645 - Purley Library to Purley Way / Waddon Road
685 - Tithepit Shaw Lane to Farley Road
N2 - Crystal Palace to Marylebone
N137 - Crystal Palace to Oxford Circus
All routes from Thornton Heath Garage - 64, 198, 250, 255, 289, 689, N250 and 410.