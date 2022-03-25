Two day bus strikes set to cause travel chaos in London next week

By Liam Gould

Bus strikes are set to go ahead next week on Arriva London South buses, Transport for London (TfL) said.

If the strikes go ahead, buses in south London will be affected, particularly in Croydon, Thornton Heath, Streatham and Brixton, as well as small parts of Surrey.

The strikes are planned for Monday March 28, Tuesday March 29 and into the early hours of Wednesday March 30.

The strikes come after the "pathetic" pay offered to Arriva bus drivers with disruption set to affect at least 31 London bus routes.

It is likely that no service will run on the affected routes.

A full list of affected routes can be found at the bottom of this page.

It is expected that other bus routes and south London roads will be busier from Monday, especially at peak travel times.

TfL urge commuters to use other means of transport on the days of the strikes.

"If possible, use trams, London Overground or National Rail for your journey. Where possible, consider walking or cycling to local destinations, or other transport alternatives", a statement said.

"If you are travelling into central London, use the Tube (Northern, Victoria or Bakerloo lines) or National Rail."

Other public transport is set to run as usual.

The planned action comes after the walkout of over 1,000 drivers planned for March 21 was suspended following a new pay offer.

The Unite union said after last-minute negotiations, the planned industrial action would be put on hold.

But, the 24-hour strike this Monday is set to continue - after an offer of a 1.5% pay increase to bus drivers.

Speaking about the strike earlier in the month, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Arriva's pay offer is pathetic and it is an insult to bus drivers who continued to work throughout the pandemic risking their health to ensure London could continue to function.

"Our bus drivers at Arriva will have Unite’s full support until the company makes a realistic pay offer and this dispute is resolved."

Which services are set to be affected?

2 - West Norwood to Marylebone Station

60 - Streatham to Old Coulsdon

137 - Brixton Garage to Marble Arch

157 - Crystal Palace Bus Station to Morden Station

166 - West Croydon to Banstead ( 1 p/h extends to Epsom )

194 - West Croydon to Lower Sydenham

202 - Crystal Palace to Blackheath

249 - Anerley Station to Clapham Common

264 - West Croydon to Tooting St. Georges Hospital

312 - South Croydon to Norwood Junction

405 - Croydon Town Centre to Redhill

412 - Croydon Town Centre to Purley

417 - Crystal Palace to Clapham Common

450 - Crystal Palace to West Croydon Station

466 - Addington Village to Caterham on the Hill

468 - South Croydon to Elephant & Castle

612 - Selsdon Library to The Holt

627 - Worcester Park Station to Woodcote Green

645 - Purley Library to Purley Way / Waddon Road

685 - Tithepit Shaw Lane to Farley Road

N2 - Crystal Palace to Marylebone

N137 - Crystal Palace to Oxford Circus

All routes from Thornton Heath Garage - 64, 198, 250, 255, 289, 689, N250 and 410.