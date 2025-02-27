Blow for commuters as Tube and train fares to rise nearly 5% on Sunday

By Jacob Paul

Fare hikes across train and tube services are set to surge by 4.6 percent on Sunday in another blow for commuters.

The Government and London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan approved the hikes last year, which will come into effect on March 2.

A single Tube journey within zone 1 will go up from £2.80 to £2.90 at peak times, and from £2.70 to £2.80 at off peak hours.

A zones 1-4 Tube journey will surge by 20p, to £4.60 at peak times and to £3.40 off peak.

Peak fares land on weekdays from 6.30am to 9.30am and between 4pm and 7pm.

Daily and weekly “caps” on the pay-as-you-go charges for multiple journeys within Greater London will also go up by 4.6 percent, amounting to hikes of 40p to 70p a day.

The Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan agreed on the hikes with the government last year. Picture: Getty

The Tube fares hike marks an end to a partial fares freeze announced last year by the London mayor ahead of the 2024 mayoral elections.

The Government said the rail fares increase, which is above the current 3 percent rate of inflation, was the lowest in three years.

Travelling in zones 1-2 will be capped at £8.90 for daily journeys, while zones 1-3 journeys will have a £10 cap.

Zip photocards, the 18+ student photocards, the 18-25 Carer leavers pass and the 60+ London photocard will remain unchanged, meaning free or discounted transport for eligible Londoners will remain in place.

Trainline, a ticket booking website, has recommended that passengers renew their Railcards to receive around a third off fares.

One-year Railcards are set to increase by £5 while three-year Railcards will go up by £10.

Trainline said: “Buy yours today and make the most of current prices while you still can.”

This comes after the government wrote to Sir following its October Budget to warn it expected TfL Tube and rail fares to rise in line with national fares so it can invest in major infrastructure projects.

Former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh made fare hikes a condition of the £485 million funding settlement that TfL got from the government.

Sir Sadie said in a statement: “Following the Government’s budget, ministers made clear that to secure national funding for key transport projects in the future, TfL Tube and rail fares would need to increase in line with national rail fares.“Vital national government funding will allow us to progress exciting future projects, such as Superloop 2 and more upgrades to the Tube network, as we continue building a fairer, safer and greener London for everyone.”

Meanwhile, the mayor has also previously announced that he will freeze bus and tram fares next year in an attempt to boost ridership and keep fares affordable.

It means Londoners will pay the same fares they have been paying since March 2023.