Breaking News

Denmark, Iceland, Slovakia and Curacao added to UK's quarantine list

Denmark has been added to the UK's quarantine list. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Denmark, Iceland, Slovakia and Curacao have all been added to the UK's quarantine list, it has been confirmed.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the news on Twitter, shortly before Scottish authorities also confirmed the decision.

The Scottish Government said the move followed significant increases in coronavirus cases in these countries.

Mr Shapps said: "Data shows we need to remove DENMARK, SLOVAKIA, ICELAND, and CURACAO from the Travel Corridor list. If you arrive in the UK from these destinations after 4am this Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

"We will not be adding any destinations to the Travel Corridor list this week. Remember: You MUST complete a Passenger Locator Form by law if you enter the UK. This protects public health and ensures those who need to are complying with self-isolation rules.

"Also please don't forget that you MUST self-isolate (quarantine) when returning from a non-exempt country, or face fines which start at £1,000."

More to follow...