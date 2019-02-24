Eight Ways To Get More Work Done On The Train

Promoted by Greater Western Railway

You can get lots of work done on the train. Picture: Getty

Travelling by train gives you a great chance to get lots of work done while you travel. With free Wi-Fi as you go, there are no excuses for not clearing your inbox or perfecting that presentation, so you can arrive ready.

To help you on your way, we’ve picked out eight things to try out that could help you be more productive on your business journey.

1. Write a to-do list

A to-do list is a great way to stay on top of your workload and feel more proactive. Use your morning commute to compile a daily to-do list for the day ahead and then see how much you’ve achieved on your way home.

2. Plan how long you spend on each task

Your train journey is the perfect time to get all those little niggly things off your plate but it’s important to not spend too long on each task. Plan how much time you want to spend on each item on your list and move on once that time’s up. That way you’ll get ahead on each of those things even if a few things are left to complete once you get into the office.

3. Noise-cancelling headphones

You’re getting lots done, then a noisy couple comes to sit next to you. That makes noise-cancelling headphones essential. Get anything from subtle in-ear buds or bigger over-the-ear headphones with noise-cancelling technology and you won’t even notice anyone else.

4. Brainstorm or problem-solve in peace

If you work in a creative role or have some serious challenges to tackle, take advantage of the fact you have no work-related distractions while on the train to do some brainstorming or problem-solving. Plus, with noise cancelling headphones on you’ll be able to block out any chatter from your fellow commuters too.

Don't let your phone distract you while you're working. Picture: Getty

5. Silence your notifications

If you want to make the most of your travel time, silence any notifications that aren’t directly related to the tasks in hand. It’s so easy to be distracted by texts, incoming calls or emails, so silence any that you don’t need.

6. Invest in a suitable laptop bag

When traveling to and from work, you’re going to need something to carry all your gadgets and paper work in. Invest in a laptop bag that is suitable - and stylish, with laptop and iPad compartments, numerous pockets for paperwork and somewhere to put your charger. There’s nothing worse than settling in for a two-hour journey to realise you’ve left that important document or charger at home.

7. Email Efficiency

A train commute is the perfect time to sort through your emails. Spend a bit of time going through your emails as you get going or archive the ones that aren’t urgent. This way, by the time you get to work you won’t have to frantically catch up on your emails the second you sit down at your desk.

8. Take a break

Research shows that people’s attention spans start to slip after 25 minutes, so make sure you give yourself regular five-minute breaks. Carrying a book can give you time to get away from work – which will make you focus more when you get back to it.

With more seats, free Wi-Fi and power throughout the train, traveling for business with GWR needn’t be wasted time. Book your next business trip here, and enter our competition here for a chance to win a range of tech.