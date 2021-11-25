London Tube strike: When is it happening and what lines will be disrupted?

Lines of the London Underground will be "severely disrupted" on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Commuters will face "severe disruption" on the London Underground on Friday as five Tube lines are due to be affected by a driver strike.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Commuters have been advised to walk, cycle or use a rental e-scooter where appropriate across the capital to make their journeys easier on Friday.

Here is all you need to know.

When is it happening?

The 24-hour Tube strike is taking place on Friday, November 26 between 4.30am and 4.29am on Saturday.

A number of evening and overnight strikes will also take place across December - affecting services on the Central and Victoria lines only.

Overnight strikes are planned from 8.30pm to 4.29am the following day.

The first will take place this Saturday, November 27.

The others will be held overnight on December 3, 4, 10, 11 and 17.

Services will be severely disrupted during the strikes, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.

A second full-day strike has been planned for Saturday, December 18.

Which lines will be affected on Friday?

Tube strikes are planned on the following lines:

Victoria

Central

Jubilee

Northern

Piccadilly

December's overnight strikes will see the Central and Victoria lines affected.

What are the alternative routes?

As a result of the Tube strike, the unaffected lines will likely run much busier services, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.

Instead, commuters have been advised to walk, cycle or use a rental e-scooter where appropriate to make their journeys easier.

TfL has urged people to check before they travel and plan ahead using their travel tools.

You can use the TfL Go app or Journey Planner to help you plan your route by public transport, cycling or walking.

Check TfL for the latest status updates for Tube, Overground, DLR and Trams, as well as buses and traffic updates.

Why are the strikes happening?

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out in a dispute over rosters, arguing that they are being forced to take on additional shifts that will impact their work-life balance.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the strike would have been "avoidable" if staff had not been cut to save costs.

"This strike is about the ripping apart of popular and family-friendly agreements that helped make the original Night Tube such a success," he said.

"Instead the company want to cut costs and lump all drivers into a pool where they can be kicked from pillar to post at the behest of the management.

"We have made every effort in Acas and direct talks since the off to resolve this dispute but it is clear that LU bosses are driven solely by the bottom line and have no interest whatsoever in the wellbeing of their staff or the service to passengers.

"This strike action, and its serious consequences in the run-up to Christmas, was avoidable if the Tube management hadn't axed dedicated Night Tube staff and perfectly workable arrangements in order to cut staffing numbers and costs."