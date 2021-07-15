National rail face mask rules: What will the policy be on trains after July 19?

National rail face mask rules: What will the policy be on trains after July 19? Picture: PA

By Emma Clarke

Although face masks will no longer be required by law from July 19, some public transport companies are insisting passengers continue to wear them on their services.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that as of July 19, face masks will no longer be required by law in England.

However, on Wednesday, July 14, Sadiq Khan announced that face coverings will remain compulsory across the Transport for London network after the so-called "Freedom Day".

Since, many cities across the country have followed suit, enforcing face mask rules on public transport.

It was also announced this week that many of the UK's supermarkets will continue to promote the use of face masks in store, and table service will remain in bars and restaurants.

Here, we take a look at the face mask rules for the National Rail network.

National Rail

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group told LBC: "Train companies will expect people to follow government guidance and out of respect for others, wear a face covering in busy indoor settings.

"With good ventilation systems on trains, extra cleaning and better information about quieter times, all our passengers can continue to travel with confidence."

TfL

As for the London Underground, buses, trams, trains and DLR services, masks will be required.

In his announcement on Wednesday, July 14, Sadiq Khan said: “By keeping face masks mandatory we will give Londoners and visitors the reassurance and confidence to make the most of what our city has to offer, while also protecting our heroic transport workers and those who may be vulnerable and rely on the network to get around our city."

He added: “It’s an extra layer of protection on top of TfL’s world-leading enhanced cleaning regime – and I’m sure Londoners will continue to do the right thing as they have done throughout the pandemic, and continue to wear a face covering on TfL services."

When quizzed over how the rules would be enforced, the Mayor of London replied that he did not want "a bus driver or a tube driver to put themselves at risk in relation to enforcement."

He also told LBC that while "some people will break the rules", TfL has enforcement officers who can contact "the garage, who will contact the police."

Mr Khan also told James O'Brien that over the last 11 months 4,000 fixed penalty notices have been issued, but there would be "many others" who have gotten away with breaking the rules.