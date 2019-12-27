New Year's Eve Travel In London: What Lines Are Running And When Is The Last Tube?

London New Year's Eve. Picture: PA

Are you watching the New Year's fireworks in Central London? Here's everything you need to know about getting home.

Road and bridge closures

From early afternoon, people will not be able to walk, drive or cycle through parts of central London as roads and bridges close for the famous London New Year's Eve Fireworks.

Bridge closure include:

Westminster Bridge from 2pm

Jubilee Footbridge (towards Embankment station) 2pm

Jubilee Footbridge (towards South Bank) 3pm

Waterloo Bridge from 4pm

Millennium Footbridge 10pm

Buses

From 2pm on New Year's Eve some bus routes in central London will be diverted or stop short of their final destination because of road and bridge closures.

The 507 route will have an enhanced Saturday service while the 521 and X68 are running a special service.

Tube

Daytime and evening tube trains will be reduced on all lines throughout the day, with some routes unavailable altogether.

There will be no Piccadilly line service between Uxbridge and Rayners Lane and no District line service between Earl's Court and Kensington (Olympia).

The Waterloo & City line is running until around 2.40am

A Special all-night service will allow people to travel for free from 11.45pm on New Year's Eve to 4.30am on New Year's Day.

Trains will be running all night on all other routes

Underground stations near the fireworks event and in busy areas will be exit-only or interchange-only at times to help manage crowds safely, and some will be closed.

Covent Garden will be exit-only from 7pm

Leicester Square will be exit-only from 8pm and closed from 11pm

Westminster will be closed from 9.30pm

Chalk Farm will be closed from 10pm

Blackfriars will be closed from 11.30pm

Lambeth North will be closed from 11.30pm

Temple will be closed from 11.30pm

Piccadilly Circus will be closed from 11.30pm

Charing Cross will be closed from 11.45pm

Southwark will be closed from 11.45pm

London Overground

Services will be normal between Highbury & Islington and New Cross, Clapham Junction, Crystal Palace and West Croydon.

A special overnight service will be running between Richmond, Clapham Junction and Stratford Highbury & Islington and West Croydon.

There will also be late trains from Euston to Watford Junction until 1.45am.

DLR

A Saturday service will be in operation until 12.30am on New Year's Day, where a 15-minute service will run throughout the night until 8am.

TfL Rail

EastTrains will run approximately every 15 minutes throughout the night but Western services will be reduced between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington.

Trains will run every 30 minutes all day and throughout the night, but they will not stop at Heathrow Terminals all night, as well as Acton Main Line, West Ealing or Hanwell.

London Trams

A Saturday service will be in place throughout the day and a special all-night service will run every 30 minutes between Wimbledon, Beckenham Junction and New Addington.

River

Thames Clipper services will finish early on New Year's Eve with the last stop at London Eye Pier at 3.19pm.

Woolwich Ferry will run a single boat service.

Dial-a-Ride

There will be limited regular bookings for New Year's Eve.

Taxi and Private Hire

Taxis will be running throughout New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Until Thursday 2 January black cabs will charge an extra £4 per journey and there may be an extra charge for private hire vehicles.

Cycling

From early afternoon, cyclist will not be able to ride through parts of central London as roads and bridges close for the London New Year's Eve Fireworks.

Some sections of the East-West Cycle Superhighway (CS3) and the North-South Cycle Superhighway (CS6) will be closed and some Santander Cycles docking stations in central London will be out of service.

People can check whether a docking station is available using the online docking station map.

Driving

The Congestion Charge does not apply on New Year's Eve and charges will resume on Thursday 2 January.

However, ULEZ charges will apply throughout the festive season.