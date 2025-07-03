Ryanair: Budget airline to increase its free bag area by 20 per cent

Passengers will have more space to add their bags on board Ryanair flights. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Ryaniar has committed to increasing the size of its underseat free bag area by 20 per cent after European Union proposals

The budget airline has increased its maximum allowance from 40x25x20cm to 40x30x20cm with the changes to come in the following weeks, in time for the summer season.

By offering 42 litres instead of 20, passengers will get the chance to add some extra items to their bags before jetting off. But Ryanair still offers a lower base maximum than competitors easyJet and Wizz Air.

Ryanair has offered low cost flights out of its Dublin base since the mid eighties. Picture: Getty

What budget airlines offer for free under-seat baggage

Ryanair: 40x30x20cm

easyJet: 45x36x20cm

Wizz Air: 40x30x20cm

Ryanair flies to 229 year-round and seasonal destinations in 37 countries. Picture: Alamy

The change comes in alongside the European Union asking airlines to increase their maximum allowance.

Union lawmakers have also recently voted to approve a proposal that will ban airlines from charging passengers extra fees to bring carry-on luggage on board

The rules will give holidaymakers the right to bring a handbag or suitcase weighing up to 7kg and measuring less than 100cm free of charge.

The Irish budget airline has expressed displeasure with the changes which will impact the potential profits and margins.

"The European Parliament should let travellers decide what services they want, what services they pay for and, importantly, what services they don't,” a spokesman for Ryanair said.