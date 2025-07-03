Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
Ryanair: Budget airline to increase its free bag area by 20 per cent
3 July 2025, 17:04 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 17:10
Ryaniar has committed to increasing the size of its underseat free bag area by 20 per cent after European Union proposals
The budget airline has increased its maximum allowance from 40x25x20cm to 40x30x20cm with the changes to come in the following weeks, in time for the summer season.
By offering 42 litres instead of 20, passengers will get the chance to add some extra items to their bags before jetting off. But Ryanair still offers a lower base maximum than competitors easyJet and Wizz Air.
What budget airlines offer for free under-seat baggage
Ryanair: 40x30x20cm
easyJet: 45x36x20cm
Wizz Air: 40x30x20cm
The change comes in alongside the European Union asking airlines to increase their maximum allowance.
Union lawmakers have also recently voted to approve a proposal that will ban airlines from charging passengers extra fees to bring carry-on luggage on board
The rules will give holidaymakers the right to bring a handbag or suitcase weighing up to 7kg and measuring less than 100cm free of charge.
Ryanair has cancelled more than 170 flights over the next two days ahead of air traffic control strike action.
The Irish budget airline has expressed displeasure with the changes which will impact the potential profits and margins.
"The European Parliament should let travellers decide what services they want, what services they pay for and, importantly, what services they don't,” a spokesman for Ryanair said.