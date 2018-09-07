Southeastern Trains Delayed After Lorry Drives Through Level Crossing Barrier

This lorry collided with level crossing barriers at Battle, East Sussex forcing delays on Hastings Mainline.

The footage shows the barrier starting to rise but before it has risen fully, the lorry storms through the level crossing.

The back end of the vehicle catches the barrier, snapping it off and pulling it onto the tracks.

Trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings were delayed until around 16.30.

Network Rail says trains are now running normally.