Tomato puree spillage on A14 leaves road looking like a ‘horror film’

Tomato puree spilled out onto the section of the A14 after a lorry crash on Tuesday evening. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

By Emma Clarke

"Took a while for the traffic to ketchup."

A lorry crash on the A14 near Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire on Tuesday evening left a 23-mile stretch of the road bright red, after tomato puree and olive oil spilled onto the tarmac.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but has since been discharged, according to BBC News.

Explaining the road closure on Twitter, Cambridgeshire police wrote: "What looked like the set of a horror film was actually thousands of squashed tomatoes.

"The incident on the A14 at Godmanchester yesterday evening involved two jack-knifed lorries, including one carrying tons of olive oil and tomatoes."

What looked like the set of a horror film was actually thousands of squashed tomatoes. The incident on the A14 at Godmanchester yesterday evening involved two jack-knifed lorries, including one carrying tons of olive oil and tomatoes. The road reopened just before 1pm today. pic.twitter.com/xRNJ7gMpxk — Cambs Police 💙 (@CambsCops) June 2, 2021

In response to the incident, several members of the public have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

One commented: "Did they bruschetta it off the road and I went passata that too."

Another chimed: "I went pasta that. Took a while for the traffic to ketchup."

Before the road closure was lifted yesterday afternoon, a spokesperson for Highways England said: “Emergency resurfacing work is taking place where the incident occurred around 7.10pm yesterday evening, involving two HGVs, one of which lost its load and damaged the carriageway.”