Tube etiquette row erupts after woman took up seat with her dog on packed train

A woman has sparked a Tube etiquette row online for seating her dog while passengers stood. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

A row about Tube etiquette has erupted online after a photo posted online appeared to show a woman putting her dog on a seat on a packed train.

The image was posted to the r/London forum on the chatroom site Reddit.

It was captioned:"The tube can be frustrating as it is, where people really push past you to get a seat without any consideration.

"But this shocked me, there were 5-6 people standing on the right, and this Ms prioritised her dog getting a seat (also it was early in the morning, everyone going to work).

"Is this not getting out of hand? Shocking how much people lack empathy in this city sometimes."

Social media users flooded the comments section, with a flurry of complaints pouring in about the woman's etiquette.

Angry Reddit users flooded the comment section. Picture: Social media

One user wrote: "People lack consideration. I see alot of people with dogs on leads that dont pull in or retract the lead on the pavement when there's someone coming along walking in the opposite direction.

"Also letting their dogs touch soneone who isn't engaging with the dog. This is not surprising, unfortunately, but I really wish there was some shared etiquette on transport, don't get me started with shoes on seats, let alone dogs. I hope I would ask them to move the dog, but feels easier to avoid someone inconsiderate than interact with them"

Another commented: "I'm a dog owner, I love dogs, but this is ignorant. People are going to work and they'll get dog hair on their clothes. Not everyone loves dogs or appreciates hair on clothes."

But not everyone thought the dog owners was in the wrong.

"The dog looks tired, give him a break," another Reddit user wrote.