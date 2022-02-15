Woman and 11-month old baby killed in car crash on A41

A woman and a baby have been killed in a car crash on A41 between Newport and Tern Hill. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A woman and an 11-month-old baby have been killed in a crash involving a car and a lorry.

West Mercia Police said the crash happened on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill, near Lavender Cottage in Shropshire, at about 12.42am on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old woman and the young child, who were travelling in a grey Ford Focus heading from Newport, died at the scene.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, who may have seen the Ford being driven in the area, or captured the car or the incident on dashcam to get in contact.

Officers are appealing for information after a collision in North Shropshire where a woman and child very sadly died.



It happened around 1am this morning (Tuesday 15 February) on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill near Lavender Cottage.https://t.co/p7YasBQWnL pic.twitter.com/R5AF1UbD9t — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) February 15, 2022

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said it sent multiple resources to the scene, including three ambulances and three doctors.

A WMAS spokeswoman said: "The two occupants of the car - a woman and a young child - were in a critical condition.

"Crews worked quickly as a team to provide advanced trauma care with assistance from police and fire colleagues.

"Tragically, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the woman and child and they were both confirmed deceased on scene."

She added: "The driver of the HGV, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff but didn't require hospital treatment and was discharged on scene."