Brexit breakthrough: UK and EU agree trade deal

Boris Johnson reacts as a deal is struck between the UK and the EU. Picture: Downing Street

By Asher McShane

The UK has reached an agreement with the EU on a post-Brexit trade deal, No10 and Brussels have confirmed.

Negotiators from the UK and European Union had been locked in intense talks over the terms of agreement between the bloc and a newly independent Great Britain.

The deal brings to an end four years of bitter wrangling with Europe that saw off two Prime Ministers.

Mr Johnson had hailed his "oven ready" deal months ago, but a final agreement has taken longer to get onto the table ahead of the transition period coming to an end on 31 December with 'significant gaps' on several key issues.

Speaking shortly after the news was announced, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she felt "quiet satisfaction and frankly speaking, relief", after striking a deal.

She added that this deal was "worth fighting for" and said it would be a "difficult day for some," and, quoting Shakespeare, continued: "Parting is such sweet sorrow."

But in a stark difference to Downing Street's claim of victory, Ms Von Der Leyen said a failure to agree a deal would have hit the UK harder than the EU "with all its might of 443 million citizens".

A Downing Street source insisted that "everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal".

They added: "We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters.

"The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK. We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU

"The deal is the biggest bilateral trade deal signed by either side, covering trade worth £668bn in 2019."

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen pictured together at their meeting in Brussels earlier this month. Picture: PA

For weeks there have been fears that a no deal scenario may have been an inevitability after repeated stalling in talks over fishing and the 'level playing field' for business, but both sides managed to thrash out a last-minute agreement following all-night talks in Brussels fuelled by pizza.

It is reported the deal reached will allow the UK to trade freely with the EU without tariffs or quotas but French officials told Reuters last night that "the British made huge concessions" over fishing before the announcement was made.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron, who called the referendum on leaving the European Union, tweeted: "It's good to end a difficult year with some positive news.

"Trade deal is very welcome - and a vital step in building a new relationship with the EU as friends, neighbours and partners.

"Many congratulations to the UK negotiating team," he added.

Mr Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have been in close contact to try to resolve remaining difficulties.

Last night, Ms von der Leyen's spokesman Eric Mamer tweeted: "Work will continue throughout the night. Grabbing some sleep is recommended to all brexit-watchers at this point. It will hopefully be an early start tomorrow morning..."

France had warned that the EU would not be pressed into agreeing a deal just because of the looming deadline.

The Office for Budget Responsibility had forecast that a no-deal Brexit could wipe 2% off gross domestic product - a measure of the size of the economy - in 2021, adding to the damage to jobs and livelihoods already caused by coronavirus.

The details of the deal will now be closely scrutinised to see where either side has compromised.

It was widely reported Britain offered a longer transition period regarding fishing rights than it previously wanted and would agree to the EU handing back only 25% of its quotas in British waters at the start of the process.

The deal is likely to pass through Parliament with Labour expected not to oppose it - Sir Keir Starmer has stressed that an agreement with the EU would be in the national interest.

But in a sign of the political difficulties Mr Johnson may face, the European Research Group (ERG) of hardline pro-Brexit Tory MPs said they would scrutinise any deal in great detail.

The ERG said it would reconvene its so-called "star chamber" of legal experts to examine the text.

A statement issued by the group on Wednesday said: "Given that the new agreement is also highly complex, the star chamber will scrutinise it in detail, to ensure that its provisions genuinely protect the sovereignty of the United Kingdom after we exit the transition period at the end of this year."

But it is not only hardcore Eurosceptics who could be critical of a deal.

Lord Barwell, Theresa May's former chief of staff, said "the truth is the deal means the introduction of significant barriers to free trade" through customs and regulatory checks.

But he acknowledged "it is better than no deal and we could certainly do with some good news".

The deal will now have to be backed by the EU's 27 member states.

MPs and peers will be recalled to vote on a deal next week, but the European Parliament has said they will not have time to ratify a deal before January 1 - meaning any agreement is likely to be provisional.

