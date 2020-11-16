Donald Trump repeats claim he won US election and brands result 'fake'

President Donald Trump claimed he won the election. Picture: PA

By Megan White

President Donald Trump has repeated his claim that he won the US election, branding the result "fake," and says the Constitution was "shattered" during the race to the White House.

The incumbent, who lost to Joe Biden, said in a series of tweets that "things were done to change the outcome" of the presidential race.

The tweets were quickly branded with a warning by Twitter, with some being labelled with a message that "this claim about election fraud is disputed" and another saying "official sources called this election differently."

Read more: Donald Trump will 'do the right thing' as lawyers abandon Arizona lawsuit

Mr Trump wrote: "Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election.

"It was attacked perhaps like never before! From large numbers of Poll Watchers that were thrown out of vote counting rooms in many of our States, to millions of ballots that have been altered by Democrats, only for Democrats, to voting after the Election was over, to using Radical Left owned Dominion Voting Systems, turned down by Texas and many others because it was not good or secure, those responsible for the safeguarding of our Constitution cannot allow the Fake results of the 2020 Mail-In Election to stand. The World is watching!"

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

He later added: "I WON THE ELECTION!"

On Sunday, he accepted for the first time that Joe Biden won the US election but claimed the process was "rigged”.

Although the incumbent president did not appear to concede to his Democratic rival, it is the closest he has come to acknowledging Mr Biden's victory.

Mr Trump has repeatedly insisted the poll was illegitimate and that there was widespread voter fraud, both of which are baseless.

It comes after several thousand of the president's supporters rallied in Washington D.C. on Saturday to protest against the election results.

One person was stabbed and 20 were arrested as Trump supporters clashed with rivals during a 'Make America Great Again' march in the US capital.

Demonstrations also took place in Florida, Michigan and Arizona, with the results of the latter two states among those Mr Trump has unsuccessfully filed legal challenges against.

Although starting relatively peacefully, the demonstration in Washington turned from tense to violent as night fell, with footage posted on social media showing punches and projectiles being thrown.

Another video appeared to show a Trump supporter being knocked unconscious and kicked while down after clashing with rival demonstrators.

The fighting continued into Sunday morning, with numerous charges, including assault and weapons possession, being filed against those arrested, officials said.

Two police officers were injured during the protests and several firearms were recovered.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump came close to admitting he had lost when saying "time will tell" whether the US will go into another coronavirus lockdown.

"This administration will not be going to a lockdown," he said during a briefing of his coronavirus task force.

"Whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration will be. I guess time will tell."