Joe Biden: Transition 'well under way' despite Trump's refusal to concede

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Del. Picture: PA

President-elect Joe Biden says "nothing is going to stop" his administration moving forward, despite President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the race for the White House.

Mr Biden said that his transition is "well under way" and that he is reviewing potential Cabinet picks and other positions.

The president-elect said some Republicans' denial of his victory "is not at much consequence in our plan and what we're able to do between now and January 20".

Asked by a reporter what he would say to President Trump, Mr Biden said: "Mr President, looking forward to speaking with you."

Speaking at a press conference in Delaware on Tuesday, Joe Biden said his message to world leaders was that "America is back in the game".

The president-elect said the response he received from calls with world leaders, including Boris Johnson, had been "fulsome and energetic".

He added: "I said when we announced (his candidacy) that the next president will inherit a divided country and a world in disarray.

"The reception we have got from around the world and our allies has been real. I have a number of other calls to return so I feel confident we will be able to put America back in the place of respect that it had before."

Mr Biden's comments came hours after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo insisted there would be a "smooth transition to a second Trump administration" despite the incumbent having lost the election.

At a press conference, Mr Pompeo was asked by a reporter: "Is the State Department preparing to engage with the Biden transition team, and if not, at what point does a delay hamper a smooth transition or pose a risk to national security?"

Secretary Pompeo responded: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

He continued: "We're ready. The world is watching what's taking place. We're gonna count all the votes. When the process is complete there will be an elector selected, there's a process which the constitution lays out pretty clearly."

He also stated that the world "needs to have confidence a transition would be successful."

Mr Pompeo was also asked whether he believes there is widespread voter fraud.

"I’m the Secretary of State. I’m getting calls from all across the world. These people are watching our election, they understand we have a legal process. They understand that this takes time," he replied.

"It took us 37 plus days in an election back in 2000, conducted a successful transition then.

"I’m very confident that we will count and we must count every legal vote."