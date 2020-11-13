US Election: Joe Biden becomes first Democrat since 1992 to win Georgia

President-elect Joe Biden speaks on Tuesday. Picture: PA

Joe Biden has won the state of Georgia in the US Presidential election, making him the first Democrat to do so since Bill Clinton in 1992.

The victory gives the President-elect, who was declared the winner of the election on November 7, 306 electoral votes - the same number as President Donald Trump won in 2016, which he declared a "landslide."

Mr Trump won North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes after staving off a hard-fought challenge by Mr Biden.

Read more: Obama: Trump presidency was an 'elixir' for Americans 'spooked by black man in White House'

Read more: Biden: Trump's refusal to concede is an 'embarrassment'

The Republican's victory in the battleground state brings him to 232 electoral votes.

Mr Biden defeated Mr Trump by flipping Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona.

The current President campaigned aggressively in North Carolina with in-person rallies at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, including gatherings in Fayetteville, Winston-Salem and Greenville in the weeks before the election.

He was scheduled to hold the Republican National Convention in the state but pulled out after a fight with the state's Democratic governor over coronavirus restrictions.

President Trump has continued to claim there had been election fraud and refused to concede to Mr Biden.

He tweeted on Friday that the election result was "rigged," writing: "For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been. Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever. Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!"

Twitter added a warning to the message which said it made a "disputed claim" about election fraud.

Mr Biden said on Tuesday that "nothing is going to stop" his administration moving forward, adding that his transition is "well under way" and that he is reviewing potential Cabinet picks and other positions.

The president-elect said some Republicans' denial of his victory "is not at much consequence in our plan and what we're able to do between now and January 20".

Asked by a reporter what he would say to President Trump, Mr Biden said: "Mr President, looking forward to speaking with you."

Speaking at a press conference in Delaware on Tuesday, Joe Biden said his message to world leaders was that "America is back in the game".

The latest result came as former President Barack Obama said in his upcoming memoir that Donald Trump's presidency was a racist reaction to having a black man in the White House.

The former president directly confronted the politics of the outgoing US leader in the first volume of his book, entitled 'A Promised Land', which has been obtained by CNN.

Mr Obama branded some in the Republican Party as xenophobic, paranoid conspiracy theorists and racist towards "Black and brown folks".