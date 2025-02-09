All major parts of DC plane and Black Hawk helicopter involved in mid-air collision recovered, investigators confirm

The NTSB recovers the debris of a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk involved in a mid-air collision near DCA in Arlington, VA. Picture: NTSB

By Emma Soteriou

All major parts of the plane and Black Hawk helicopter involved in a mid-air collision in Washington DC have been recovered.

The American Airlines flight, with 60 passengers and four crew on board, was preparing to land at Reagan National Airport when the crash happened last Wednesday.

Among the victims were several figure skaters returning from the 2025 US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

Meanwhile, the army Black Hawk helicopter was on a training mission and had three soldiers on board.

Both aircraft plunged into the Potomac River after colliding.

Salvage crews have since been working to recover the wreckage of the plan and helicopter from the river.

The black boxes have been found and crash debris is now in a hangar in Arlington, Virginia.

NTSB investigators document the wreckage of the involved in the mid-air collision. Picture: NTSB

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, with crews still searching the river for smaller debris.

"Investigators will be looking for witness marks on the aircraft that could provide clues to the angle of collision," the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said.

It comes after it was revealed that the military helicopter had been flying too high before the fatal crash.

Information from an air traffic control radar confirmed that it had been flying 100ft too high.

The chopper, which was being flown by Captain Rebecca M Lobach, was at 300ft, despite the maximum altitude permitted for helicopters in the area being 200ft.

NTSB investigators document the wreckage of the aircraft involved in the mid-air collision. Picture: NTSB

The passenger plane was at 325ft when the crash occurred, having been given the green light to land.

Just moments before the crash, the plane's pilot made an effort to bring the aircraft up to avoid the helicopter.

"At one point very close to the impact, there was a slight change in pitch, an increase in pitch," the NTSB's Todd Inman previously said.

Brice Banning, the NTSB investigator in charge, said: "This is a complex investigation."There are a lot of pieces here. Our team is working hard to gather this data."