Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed to the US Supreme Court. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump's pick for the US Supreme Court has been confirmed in a vote by a deeply divided Senate.

Republicans overpowered Democrats to install the President's nominee only days before the election, in a vote that will secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.

Ms Barrett is 48, and her lifetime appointment as the 115th justice will solidify the court's conservative tilt by 6 to 3.

Only one Republican, Senator Susan Collins, voted against her party in the vote.

It is expected she will take her Oath of Office at the White House later tonight.

She is Trump's third justice - after Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 - and has been confirmed as the country is embroiled in one of the most divisive elections in living memory.

Trump's choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on issues including abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even the president's own re-election bid.

Democrats were unable to stop the confirmation of Mr Trump's third justice on the court, as Republicans race to reshape the judiciary.

The vote was confirmed in the Senate this evening. Picture: PA

With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argued into the night Sunday that the winner of the November 3 election should be the one to choose the nominee to fill the vacancy left by the late Ms Bader Ginsburg.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell scoffed at the "apocalyptic" warnings from critics that the judicial branch was becoming mired in partisan politics as he defended its transformation under his watch.

"This is something to be really proud of and feel good about," the Republican leader said on Sunday during a rare weekend session.

Mr McConnell said that, unlike legislative actions that can be undone by new presidents or politicians, "they won't be able to do much about this for a long time to come".