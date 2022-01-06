Biden criticises 'web of lies' spun by Trump a year after Capitol riot

Joe Biden has condemned Donald Trump for the 2020 Capitol riot. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A year after the attack on the US Capitol, US President Joe Biden has laid into his predecessor for "creating a web of lies" during the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joe Biden called out former president Donald Trump for putting "his bruised ego" over the US Constitution stating the events "could not be further away from the core of American values".

Speaking at the Capitol during a 30-minute long speech, Joe Biden said: "Here's the truth: the former president has created a web of lies about the 2020 election."

Mr Biden said the US is locked in "a battle for the soul of America" accusing Donald Trump of holding "a dagger at the throat of American democracy".

Five people were killed in the riots last January including one police officer - after Trump told his supporters to "fight harder" in a rally held outside the White House.

Read more: Grief of paramedics after one killed and two injured in crash with cement truck

Read more: 'Novak is like Spartacus': Anti-vaxx tennis star's dad slams Aussies in Covid jab row

Trump supporters broke into the building before occupying the Senate chamber and multiple offices - including that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - clashing with police officers, and damaging windows and doors.

In a statement released on behalf of Donald Trump today, the former president accuses Joe Biden of "destroying" the Nation with "insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures".

Mr Trump branded the US a "political theater" adding: "The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs lies and polarizations. "

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks to mark one year since the January 6th deadly assault on the Capitol. https://t.co/bWNiMaYSyp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 6, 2022

Read more: 'Chancellor says NI rise will go ahead despite families facing ‘£1,200’ hike in bills

Read more: European Court throws out 'gay cake' discrimination case

During his scathing attack on Trump, Joe Biden continued: "He sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest and America's interest.

"And because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution.

"He can't accept he lost.

"Even though that's what 93 United States senators, his own attorney general, his own vice president, Governors and state officials in every battleground state have all said... he lost.

"That's what 81 million of you did as you voted for a new way forward.

He has done what no president in American history has ever, ever done. He refused to accept the results of an election.

Vice President Kamala Harris says the date stands alongside September the 11th and Pearl Harbour in America's history.

Reflecting on the events that took place 12 months ago to the day, Joe Biden said it is America's time to decide if the US is "going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm" where people live "not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies".