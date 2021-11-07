Big Bird sparks anti-vax backlash in the US after 'receiving Covid jab'

7 November 2021, 10:21 | Updated: 7 November 2021, 10:24

Big Bird was targeted online by anti-vaxxers, but also received plenty of support
Big Bird was targeted online by anti-vaxxers, but also received plenty of support. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sesame Street's Big Bird has been targeted by anti-vaxxers in the US during a campaign encouraging people to take up the Covid-19 jab.

Big Bird Tweeted he had received his Covid-19 jab, posting online: “I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

But the Tweet was seized upon by US anti-vax campaigners and Texas Republican Ted Cruz.

Cruz posted in response to the tweet: “Government propaganda…for your 5 year old!”

One person posted: “Even Big Birds should do their own independent research before making an irreversible decision such as this one.”

Another posted: “Big bird is 52. He’s been eligible for the vaccine for quite some time. He must of (sic) had reservations. Wonder why he finally decided to get it.”

One US TV anchor wrote it was: “Brainwashing children who are not at risk from COVID. Twisted.”

Another wrote: “Peddling unnecessary pharmaceutical products to children is doubleplus ungood, Comrade Bird.”

Other people were more supportive however.

One mother posted online: Yay Big Bird! My little guy got his first Covid shot yesterday! He told me the shot would send a message to his “moon system” (immune system) to create Covid fighters! Great job!”

Another parent posted: “My kiddo will be getting his first Covid vaccine today too! Nobody loves getting shots, but we are excited to build immunity! I hope your arm feels better in a day or so!”

Another posted: “Big Bird, you’ve been on the right side of history (and humanity) every time.”

Big Bird was targeted after his online post, which came following an appearance on CNN with other Sesame Street characters including called, “The ABCs of COVID Vaccines.”

Viewers were encouraged to submit questions about Covid-19 vaccines prior to the show and Big Bird was interviewed on air by CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta where they discussed common concerns about the jab.

