British woman, 23, dies after being shot dead at dad's US house as 'utterly heartbroken' family pays tribute

Lucy Harrison. Picture: Supplied

By Emma Soteriou

A British woman was shot dead at her father's home while on holiday in the US, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lucy Harrison, 23, died on January 10 following an incident at her father's home in Prosper, Texas.

An inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death was opened at Warrington Coroners court on February 12.

A written report read: "Ms Harrison was on holiday in the USA when she has been fatally shot with a firearm."

The inquest was adjourned until March 28, 2024.

It comes as Lucy's "utterly heartbroken" family paid tribute to her in a statement.

They said she was "unashamedly loved" and lived life "fiercely".

Read more: 'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files

Read more: 'Problematic' assessment of Sir David Amess' killer led to Prevent case being closed 'too quickly', review finds

Lucy Harrison. Picture: Social media

The statement read: "Lucy was life. She lived it fiercely and fearlessly, not being afraid to feel all that life has to offer.

"Lucy unashamedly loved – she had a huge capacity to love and be loved.

"She was the embodiment of wonderful contradictions; she adored travel and being away, experiencing new places and cultures, yet at the same time, she loved nothing more than snuggling up in her pyjamas with her candles on at home.

"She could be dramatic and elaborate situations like it was the end of the world, yet she could also be straight talking and not afraid to have bold conversations.

"She was truly thriving in life and although this gives us great comfort, we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful, gorgeous Luce."