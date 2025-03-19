'Police bomb squad called' after man seen 'making threats' outside CIA headquarters

A major incident is unfolding outside the CIA headquarters. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A police bomb squad has been called after a man was seen making threats outside the CIA headquarters.

Officers descended on the entrance to the facility in Langley, Virginia on Wednesday.

The CIA has confirmed that threats were made but has not said exactly what took place.

One reporter said that shots had been fired in the air, although this has not been verified officially.

A live stream of the incident on social media shows several police officers at the entrance to the facility, with other cars also in the vicinity.

Local roads were also closed off to traffic as police responded to the incident.

Officials working for Fairfax County, where the CIA headquarters is located, said the agency was leading the investigation, according to ABC News.

The Fairfax Police Department said that it was working on a "barricade incident" at the CIA headquarters.

"Our Special Operations Division is on scene assisting," they said.