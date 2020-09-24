Crowds scream 'Vote him out' at Donald Trump as he pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsberg

24 September 2020, 18:51 | Updated: 24 September 2020, 19:46

Donald Trump has been greeted with a chorus of boos and chants of "Vote him out" as he paid his respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington DC.

The president and first lady Melania Trump - both wearing masks - stood silently at the top of the steps of the court on Thursday morning and looked down at Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin, surrounded by white flowers.

But their appearance did not go down well with some of the attendees, who began booing moments after he arrived, before they then briefly chanted: "Vote him out."

Mr Trump walked back into the court as the chants grew louder.

As the motorcade returned to the White House, there were also chants of "Breonna Taylor" from some spectators.

The death of the liberal-leaning justice has sparked a controversy over the balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pictured paying their respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pictured paying their respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Picture: PA

She is said to have told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, that her "most fervent wish" was that she not be replaced in the Supreme Court until after the upcoming Presidential election.

But the US President is expected to announce his nominee to replace Ms Ginsburg on Saturday. He has said he will select from a list of five women.

Read more: Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle after her election remarks

Republicans are working to move quickly to a confirmation vote, possibly even before the November 3 election.

The move has clearly angered his critics, and shouts of "honour her wishes" could also be heard being shouted from the crowds.

Ms Ginsburg's body will lie in state at the Capitol on Friday, the first time a woman receives that distinction, and only the second time it will be bestowed on a Supreme Court justice.

But crowds chanted "vote him out"
But crowds chanted "vote him out". Picture: PA

William Howard Taft, who had also served as president, was also recognized in such a manner.

The body of Rosa Parks, a private citizen and not a government official, previously has lain in honour at the Capitol.

Ms Ginsburg will be buried alongside her husband, Martin, in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery next week. Martin Ginsburg died in 2010.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s apartment ‘seized while he was in coma’

Supreme Court Ginsburg

Trump booed while paying respects to Ginsburg

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court

Donald Trump pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Donald Trump

Donald Trump rebuked over transfer of power comments

Police stand guard on the perimeter of a crime scene

Anger over Breonna Taylor’s death spills on to America’s streets
Grand Central Station

Railway workers suspended over Grand Central Station ‘man cave’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak is set to address MPs in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is the chancellor's statement today?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will speak in the Commons tomorrow

Is the furlough scheme going to be extended by Chancellor Rishi Sunak?
It has been six months since the UK was put into coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown: Six months on, what are the key events in UK's Covid-19 fight?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller affected "horrifically" by Rishi Sunak's new job scheme

Caller affected "horrifically" by Rishi Sunak's new job scheme
Eddie Mair questions Treasury Select Committee Chair on Sunak's new job scheme which was detailed today

Eddie Mair challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on Sunak's new job scheme
"The maths doesn't work in Chancellor's new job scheme," says LBC's Matthew Thompson

"The maths doesn't work in Chancellor's new job scheme"

Ms Eshalomi told LBC the Government needed to give clarity on which buildings need EWS forms.

Cladding Scandal: Labour MP challenges Government over EWS1 form
The Labour leader normally gets six questions for the Prime Minister

Keir Starmer reveals his seventh question to Boris Johnson at PMQs
A hygiene expert has told LBC listeners how to keep their home Covid safe

Home hygiene expert explains how to keep your house Covid safe

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London