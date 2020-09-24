Crowds scream 'Vote him out' at Donald Trump as he pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Donald Trump has been greeted with a chorus of boos and chants of "Vote him out" as he paid his respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington DC.

The president and first lady Melania Trump - both wearing masks - stood silently at the top of the steps of the court on Thursday morning and looked down at Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin, surrounded by white flowers.

But their appearance did not go down well with some of the attendees, who began booing moments after he arrived, before they then briefly chanted: "Vote him out."

Mr Trump walked back into the court as the chants grew louder.

As the motorcade returned to the White House, there were also chants of "Breonna Taylor" from some spectators.

The death of the liberal-leaning justice has sparked a controversy over the balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pictured paying their respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Picture: PA

She is said to have told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, that her "most fervent wish" was that she not be replaced in the Supreme Court until after the upcoming Presidential election.

But the US President is expected to announce his nominee to replace Ms Ginsburg on Saturday. He has said he will select from a list of five women.

Republicans are working to move quickly to a confirmation vote, possibly even before the November 3 election.

The move has clearly angered his critics, and shouts of "honour her wishes" could also be heard being shouted from the crowds.

Ms Ginsburg's body will lie in state at the Capitol on Friday, the first time a woman receives that distinction, and only the second time it will be bestowed on a Supreme Court justice.

But crowds chanted "vote him out". Picture: PA

William Howard Taft, who had also served as president, was also recognized in such a manner.

The body of Rosa Parks, a private citizen and not a government official, previously has lain in honour at the Capitol.

Ms Ginsburg will be buried alongside her husband, Martin, in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery next week. Martin Ginsburg died in 2010.