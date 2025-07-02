Does Diddy have grey hair?

Diddy has appeared before a jury in a New York court - and has been seen with grey hair. Picture: REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

By William Mata

Hip hop mogul Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison if convicted of sex trafficking and observers have noticed his hair appears grey in courtroom sketches.

A jury is deliberating on Wednesday and are said to have reached a partial decision on four of the five counts that the rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, is charged with.

The 55-year-old denies all charges. He was seen to hold his head in his hands in the court on Tuesday.

The trial has been going on for more than two months and 34 people have testified.

The jury is said to have reached its verdict on the counts of: The sex-trafficking of Cassie Ventura; transporting individuals including but not limited to Cassie Ventura to engage in prostitution; sex-trafficking of an anonymous woman; transporting individuals including but not limited to the anonymous woman to engage in prostitution.

The jury cannot reach a verdict on a charge of racketeering conspiracy as jurors on both sides have opinions that are unmovable.

Members of the jury have been told to spend Wednesday deliberating and reach a full verdict - meaning that Diddy, a dominant force in 1990s and 2000s hip hop, will wait to hear his fate.

The federal court in New York has heard from prosecutors that Diddy forced the two complainants into drug-fuelled sex sessions with male sex workers.

His lawyers have said that he engaged in a consensual "swingers lifestyle" although Diddy himself has not testified.

Diddy has appeared to have white hair. Picture: Alamy

Diddy’s grey hair

Courtroom sketches have shown Diddy to have distinctively grey hair - a stark change from the natural deep black shade he has always been seen to sport.

At 55, it would not be unusual for a man’s hair to have greyed significantly but the sudden and total whitening of his hair could potentially also be caused by stress. The constant release of norepinephrine, cortisol, and other stress hormones can result in greying hair over time - but it can also lead to a dramatic change in some cases.

There has also been speculation from legal experts that Diddy has deliberately let himself go to show the effects of the ordeal to potentially swing a jury’s favour without admitting remorse.

A legal expert told Us Magazine: “This [hair presents] a more mature and gentler individual.

“Many of these assessments of a defendant take place subconsciously, as jurors process his entire appearance.”

Diddy has not commented on his hair and it has not been spoken about within the courtroom.

The trial continues.