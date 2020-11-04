America Decides 10pm - 5am
Donald Trump clinches first electoral college votes
4 November 2020, 00:01 | Updated: 4 November 2020, 00:09
Donald Trump has won the first of the electoral college votes in Indiana as the race to 270 reaches fever pitch.
The current US President is projected to win the 11 votes available in the state - just as he did in 2016.
