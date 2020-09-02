Donald Trump denies suffering 'series of mini strokes'

Donald Trump has denied suffering a "series of mini-strokes". Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has denied suffering a "series of mini-strokes" following claims Vice President Mike Pence was put on "standby" last winter.

The US President's health came under scrutiny in November after he made an unannounced trip to to Walter Reed Medical Centre, where the White House claimed he started “portions of his routine annual physical exam".

But a new book written by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt claims Pence was was placed on standby “to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Mr Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetised".

Trump tweeted on Tuesday: "It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes."

He then made a dig toward his Democratic rival for the upcoming Presidential election, Joe Biden.

"Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!," he added.

But political commentators in the US have noted Mr Schmidt, or any other journalist, reported any mini-strokes - raising questions why the President mentioned them in his Tweet.

Dr Sean Conley, the White House doctor, later issued a statement on the matter.

It said: "I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media."

Trump's health has long been the subject of speculation. In June, he lashed out again on social media after he was filmed walking down a ramp with apparent difficulty.

He later said the ramp was "very long and steep", and had "no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

At the same event at West Point, he was also berated for using both hands to steady a glass of water so he could drink from it.