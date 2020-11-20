Donald Trump Jr tests positive for Covid-19

20 November 2020, 23:15 | Updated: 20 November 2020, 23:52

Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for coronavirus
Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: PA

Donald Trump Jr, the son of the outgoing-US President, has tested positive for Covid-19, it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for him said: "Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines."

Trump Jr has now become the latest member of his family to come down with the virus, after his father, step-mother Melania and younger half-brother Baron all tested positive in the run-up to the election.

Following his bout of Covid-19 in October, Trump called it a" blessing in disguise".

He was hospitalised for three days and treated with various therapies and drugs, including steroids, supplemental oxygen and an experimental antibody treatment.

The news of Donald Jr's diagnosis comes as the US sees Covid-19 deaths soar past 250,000 - making it by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world.

According to data by John Hopkins University, the US has now recorded nearly 12 million confirmed cases of the deadly virus.

The bleak milestone is based on figures supplied by state health authorities, but the real toll is thought to be much higher, in part because many Covid-19 deaths were probably ascribed to other causes, especially early on, before widespread testing.

The US has seen the worst rates of infections on the globe, and takes the unenviable title of having the highest number of deaths from a virus which has only been in transmission for a little over a year.

Donald Trump - the now-outgoing US President - has faced criticism for not doing enough to control the spread of the virus, but he himself has congratulated himself on his actions.

But some have warned the situation could get worse as Trump refuses to concede or allow a transition team to take over handling the pandemic.

Reports have suggested Trump is also blocking Biden's team from being briefed on the coronavirus and efforts to distribute a vaccine.

But in a country which is currently gripped by the pandemic - and has recorded 1 million new infections in the past 6 days alone - bringing it under control is essential.

President-elect Joe Biden this week warned "more people will die" if Trump doesn't ensure a smooth transfer of power.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said "it would be better" if Biden's transition team could begin working with government health officials.

"Of course it would be better if we could start working with them," he told reporters.

"As you know, I've been through multiple transitions now, having served six presidents for 36 years.

"And it's very clear that the transition process that we go through ... is really important in a smooth handing over of the information as well as it's almost like passing the baton in a race.

"You don't want to stop and then give it to somebody, you want to essentially keep going."

More to follow..

