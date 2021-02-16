Donald Trump lashes out at Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in lengthy statement

Donald Trump issued a personal attack on Mitch McConnell. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in a lengthy statement, branding him "dour and sullen" and claiming he has a "lack of political insight."

Mr Trump branded Mr McConnell "one of the most unpopular politicians in the United States" during the tirade, which was issued via his Save America PAC.

The former President took aim at the Senator in the personal attack after he said the former president was "practically and morally responsible" for the January 6 Capitol riots, despite acquitting him during his impeachment trial.

"President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office, as an ordinary citizen, unless the statute of limitations has run," Mr McConnell said after that vote.

The Republican Senate leader also contended Mr Trump could not be convicted because he was gone from the White House.

In the scathing statement on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: "The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm.

"McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill and personality has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse.

"The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle - they've never had it so good - and they want to keep it that way!

"We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell's Beltway First agenda or Biden's America Last."

Mr Trump continued: "Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.

"He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country.

"Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First.

"We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful and compassionate leadership."

He ended the statement by adding: "This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate 'leaders' to dictate our future!"