Donald Trump lashes out at Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in lengthy statement

16 February 2021, 23:34 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 23:37

Donald Trump issued a personal attack on Mitch McConnell
Donald Trump issued a personal attack on Mitch McConnell. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in a lengthy statement, branding him "dour and sullen" and claiming he has a "lack of political insight."

Mr Trump branded Mr McConnell "one of the most unpopular politicians in the United States" during the tirade, which was issued via his Save America PAC.

The former President took aim at the Senator in the personal attack after he said the former president was "practically and morally responsible" for the January 6 Capitol riots, despite acquitting him during his impeachment trial.

"President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office, as an ordinary citizen, unless the statute of limitations has run," Mr McConnell said after that vote.

The Republican Senate leader also contended Mr Trump could not be convicted because he was gone from the White House.

In the scathing statement on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: "The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm.

"McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill and personality has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse.

"The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle - they've never had it so good - and they want to keep it that way!

"We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell's Beltway First agenda or Biden's America Last."

Mr Trump continued: "Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.

"He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country.

"Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First.

"We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful and compassionate leadership."

He ended the statement by adding: "This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate 'leaders' to dictate our future!"

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK could vaccinate all adults with two Covid-19 doses by August, according to the taskforce boss

Every UK adult could be offered both Covid vaccine doses by August, claims taskforce boss
Winter Weather Texas

At least 14 dead as millions in US endure record cold without power
A person walks a dog in the Edgewater neighbourhood after a snowstorm in Chicago

Winter storm brings bitter cold, power cuts and deadly tornado to US
Thousands of Amazon employees were wrongly told to self-isolate

Thousands of Amazon staff wrongly told to self-isolate after false positive Covid tests
Wearing a biosecurity suit, Dr Debora Mejia, an Angels of the Road volunteer, walks out of a house after visiting two Covid-19 patients in Caracas, Venezuela

‘Angels of the Road’: Volunteer paramedics patrol streets of Venezuela’s capital
Donald Trump

Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in US Capitol riot

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'There's no major university free speech issue as Gavin Williamson suggests'

'There's no major university free speech issue as Gavin Williamson suggests'
'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'
Venues should require vaccine cards or Covid tests, says nightlife expert

Venues should require Covid tests or vaccine proof on entry, says nightlife expert
James O'Brien caller likens Brexiteers to people who dislike Meghan Markle

James O'Brien caller likens Brexiteers to people who dislike Meghan Markle
James O'Brien takes on caller blasting Meghan and Harry for 'bolting' to US

James O'Brien takes on caller blasting Meghan and Harry for 'bolting' to US
Caller's elderly mum cancels two Covid jabs due to 'Bill Gates' conspiracy theory

Caller's elderly mum cancels two Covid jabs due to 'Bill Gates' conspiracy theory

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London