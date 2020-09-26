Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court role

26 September 2020, 22:24 | Updated: 26 September 2020, 22:40

Amy Coney Barrett was the frontrunner for the role
Amy Coney Barrett was the frontrunner for the role. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court justice role recently vacated after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

The US president told the crowd gathered at the White House's Rose Garden on Saturday that he was fulfilling one of his "highest and most important duties" with his nomination.

Paying tribute to Justice Ginsberg as a "giant," he then announced his pick for the "brilliant" Barrett, whom he added was of "towering intellect".

Mr Trump then encouraged members of the senate to ensure a "fair and timely" confirmation of Barrett's role.

The 48-year-old devout Roman Catholic has been a judge on the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals since 2017 and is known for her conservative lean, which includes her favouring of gun rights and opposition to abortion.

She is also known for taking a hardline stance on immigration.

Speaking as she accepted her nomination on Saturday, Ms Barrett said she felt "deeply honoured" as she also paid tribute to Justice Ginsberg leading "a great American life" and who "smashed glass ceilings".

Ms Barrett was also previously a clerk to conservative stalwart Antonin Scalia, which has led to other religious conservatives believing she would be an ideological heir to the role.

She was believed to be a finalist in 2018, when Mr Trump eventually nominated Justice Brett Kavanaugh for his role.

This story is being updated

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Supreme Court Barrett

President Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court

A man inspects some vaccines

China pushes emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine despite concerns
France Knife Attack

Paris stabbing suspect targeted Charlie Hebdo, says official

Ukrainian plane crash

Ukraine military plane crash death toll increases

German mine protest

Hundreds of anti-coal protesters break into German mine

France Knife Attack

Seven in custody after stabbing linked to Charlie Hebdo

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

What happens when you are taken into police custody?

What happens when someone is taken into police custody?

Cardiff will face local lockdown from Sunday

Cardiff and Swansea lockdown: When does it start and what are the rules?
Rishi Sunak is set to address MPs in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is the chancellor's statement today?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The NHS app was released on Thursday, but users have pointed out a glaring flaw

Test and trace app 'so broken it makes a mockery of the system,' says LBC's tech correspondent
Caller highlights glaring flaw in NHS App framework

Caller pleads with Health Secretary to 'sort out' NHS app to allow him to work again
Black barrister tells David Lammy racial stereotyping must be confronted

Black barrister tells David Lammy racial discrimination must be confronted
Maajid Nawaz urges public to call out hatred and division in the wake of pandemic

Maajid Nawaz urges public to call out hatred and division in the wake of pandemic
Caller's daughter 'locked inside' uni halls amid outbreak

Caller's daughter 'locked inside' uni halls amid outbreak

Furious student questions tuition fees as universities adopt remote learning

Furious student questions tuition fees as universities adopt remote learning

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London