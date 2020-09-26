Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court role

Amy Coney Barrett was the frontrunner for the role. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court justice role recently vacated after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

The US president told the crowd gathered at the White House's Rose Garden on Saturday that he was fulfilling one of his "highest and most important duties" with his nomination.

Paying tribute to Justice Ginsberg as a "giant," he then announced his pick for the "brilliant" Barrett, whom he added was of "towering intellect".

Mr Trump then encouraged members of the senate to ensure a "fair and timely" confirmation of Barrett's role.

The 48-year-old devout Roman Catholic has been a judge on the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals since 2017 and is known for her conservative lean, which includes her favouring of gun rights and opposition to abortion.

She is also known for taking a hardline stance on immigration.

Speaking as she accepted her nomination on Saturday, Ms Barrett said she felt "deeply honoured" as she also paid tribute to Justice Ginsberg leading "a great American life" and who "smashed glass ceilings".

Ms Barrett was also previously a clerk to conservative stalwart Antonin Scalia, which has led to other religious conservatives believing she would be an ideological heir to the role.

She was believed to be a finalist in 2018, when Mr Trump eventually nominated Justice Brett Kavanaugh for his role.

This story is being updated