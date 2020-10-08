Donald Trump refuses to take part in virtual Presidential debate against Joe Biden

Donald Trump has refused to take part in the virtual Presidential debate. Picture: Donald Trump

Donald Trump has said he will not take part in a virtual debate with Joe Biden, claiming it would be a "waste of my time".

Speaking on Fox News, the US President said the change in format was "not acceptable to us" and that it was being run virtually "to protect Joe Biden"

He added that he learnt it was going to be virtual in "the same way as the rest of the world".

Having called in to Fox News, Trump said: "I beat him (Mr Biden) easily in the first debate, according to the polls I've seen, but I beat him easily, I felt I beat him easily and I think he felt it too.

"He wouldn't answer any questions and he had the protection of Chris Wallace all night long, I thought Chris Wallace was a disaster.

"But I beat him in the first debate and in the second debate we have a never-Trumper as a host, that's ok because i beat him in the second debate also.

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate."

President @realDonaldTrump on @debates: I’m not doing a virtual debate, they’re trying to protect Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Xx1Uhuac16 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 8, 2020

He added: "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate, that's not what debating's all about, you sit behind a computer and it's ridiculous and then they cut you off whenever they want.

"I have a host who I always thought was a nice guy but I see he's a never-Trumper".

It was announced just minutes earlier that the second debate would be held virtually with candidates participating “from separate remote locations" due to Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

The decision comes amid concerns about Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis, which required the president to be hospitalised at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The president returned to the White House on Monday.

In a statement, the Commission on Presidential debates said: "In order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 2020, the Commission on Presidential debates announced the following today.

"The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate, remote locations."

