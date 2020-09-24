Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle after her election remarks

24 September 2020, 06:16 | Updated: 24 September 2020, 06:45

Donald Trump spoke out against the video remarks by Harry and Meghan
Donald Trump spoke out against the video remarks by Harry and Meghan. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump has taken a swipe at Meghan Markle saying 'he's not a fan of hers' after she and husband Harry participated in a video urging Americans to vote against him.

Meghan said in the video released yesterday that every four years elections are referred to as the most important election of our lifetime. "But this one is," she stressed.

"When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard," she said.

Harry called on Americans to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity".

Read more: Harry and Megan urge Americans to 'reject hate speech'

Neither mentioned Mr Trump or his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, by name but some have interpreted their comments as critical of the president.

The video caused a storm with Harry, who is not eligible to vote in the US, being accused of 'crossing a line' by speaking out about the election on November 3.

Buckingham Palace distanced itself from the couple's remarks. A spokesman said: "We would not comment. The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity."

Mr Trump was asked about the video during a White House press conference, with the reporter saying the couple "essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden".

"I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He's going to need it," Mr Trump replied.

The couple recently moved into a California home after announcing they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was unbearable intrusion and racist attitudes from the British media.

