'Haven't had sex in ages (sigh): Elon Musk denies affair with wife of Google co-founder

Elon Musk has denied any suggestion of an affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

Elon Musk has denied having an affair with the wife of the co-founder of Google Sergey Brin at Art Basel Miami last December, saying he hasn't had sex in ages.

It's been reported that Musk and Brin's friendship ended over the alleged relationship with Nicole Shanahan last year.

But the Tesla boss has tweeted to say it's not true, and the two businessmen were at a party together a few days ago.

Billionaire Musk tweeted in response to an article in the Wall Street Journal detailing the saga: "This is total bs.

"Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!



I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

"Haven't even had sex in ages (sigh)".

'WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid," Musk continued.

"WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay".

Call them out on it, I guess. WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid.



WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Musk added: "Yeah, the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers.

"I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans.

"None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US home 'targeted by intruders twice in 12 days'

Read more: Worst NHS workforce crisis puts patients at 'serious risk', damning report warns

Musk is said to have had a brief fling with Brin's lawyer wife Nicole Shanahan at Art Basel, an art event in Miami, in December last year.

Sources cited by the WSJ say Nicole is now seeking $1billion in their divorce settlement.

Brin, the eighth richest man in the world with a net worth of $95billion, filed for divorce in January citing "irreconcilable differences".

However the Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that it was Musk's dalliance with Nicole that led to the end of their marriage.

Twitter reported a quarterly loss on Friday as revenue slipped, even as its number of users climbed after Musk tried to back out of a takeover of the company.

Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his promise from April to buy the social media giant for £36.6billion.

The company wants it to happen quickly because it says the ongoing dispute is harming its business.

The social media company's latest quarterly earnings figures offered a glimpse into how the social media business has performed during a months-long negotiation with billionaire and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk over whether he will take over.

The company lost £226 million in the April-June period after revenue slipped 1% to 1.18 billion dollars (nearly £1 billion), reflecting advertising industry headwinds, as well as "uncertainty" over Mr Musk's acquisition bid.

The number of daily active users rose 16.6% to 237.8 million compared with the same period a year before.

Twitter chalked up the gains to "ongoing product improvements and global conversation around current events".

Twitter last week sued Mr Musk to complete the deal and both sides are bracing for an October courtroom trial to resolve the dispute.

Given the pending acquisition, Twitter said it would not hold its usual quarterly earnings conference call or issue a shareholder letter.