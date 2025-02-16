Elon Musk breaks silence after Trump-supporting influencer claims she gave birth to his 13th child

By Henry Moore

Elon Musk has broken his silence over claims made by a Trump-supporting influencer that he fathered her child five months ago.

The billionaire Trump ally, who has avoided responding to the claims until now, acknowledged the announcement made by conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair in a one-word reply on X.

He gave his reaction in reply to a post that claimed St. Clair had “plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk.”

To the tweet, Musk simply responded: “Whoa.”

St. Clair quickly hit back at the claim, wasting no time to get her version of the story out in the open.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded,” St. Clair wrote

“When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

She quickly deleted the Tweets.

St. Clair, 26, took to X last week to announce the birth, writing: "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world.

"Elon Musk is the father.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment."

If St. Clair’s claims are true, this would mean Musk has a whopping 13 children from four different women.

His most recent relationship saw him have three children with art-pop singer Grimes.

The three children are named X Æ A-12, Exa Dark and Techno Mechanicus.